The Richmond Kickers announced Thursday their USL League One home opener is set for Aug. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium against first-year league member Fort Lauderdale.
Following health guidelines, a maximum of 1,000 fans will be permitted inside City Stadium. Face coverings will be required for all fans and staff inside the venue.
The Kickers will open their season, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday at South Georgia. Richmond then will travel to face Greenville the next Saturday before playing their home opener.
Brogdon wearing
mask at practice
Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, says he has been wearing a mask at practice for two reasons: To help get in shape and to make his teammates comfortable he won’t spread the disease.
Brogdon, a former UVA standout, was a late arrival in Orlando, Fla., after announcing June 24 that he had a positive test. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and intends to wear the mask until games start.
“I feel really good,” Brogdon said. “My conditioning is not where I want it to be, of course. It’s not NBA shape. But I’ve heard people say I look more in shape than they thought I would. I will definitely be in shape by the time games start.”
Coach Nate McMillan said the decision to wear a mask is entirely up to Brogdon.
“He doesn’t have to do that,” McMillan said. “But we haven’t really thought about it (spreading) because of all the testing we have go through.”
Brogdon also is coming back from a torn quad muscle in his thigh he suffered March 4. The Pacers had listed Brogdon as week to week when the season was suspended in mid-March.
No fans when LPGA makes its return
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The LPGA Tour will not have spectators for the opening two events in Ohio when it resumes in two weeks.
The LPGA Tour last played Feb. 16 in the Australian Women’s Open, won by Inbee Park. It is scheduled to resume July 30 with the Drive On LPGA Championship, a one-time event hosted by Inverness Club, site of next year’s Solheim Cup.
The Marathon Classic is the following week, and then the LPGA Tour goes to Scotland for two weeks.
The Marathon Classic had planned to offer free admission to health care workers and grocery store employees, along with military, police, fire and emergency services personnel. That offer has been extended to the 2021 tournament.
College basketball: Organizers of the Cancun Challenge are moving this fall’s Thanksgiving week college basketball tournament to the campus of Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla.
The VCU women’s team is scheduled to compete in the Nov. 26-28 event. Other women’s teams will include Tennessee, Florida State, Houston, Iowa, Northeastern, Purdue, Toledo and Southern California.
Big East: The Big East Conference has joined several other leagues in deciding to play only conference opponents during the fall sports season, if it’s able to play at all.
The sports affected are men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country, volleyball and field hockey. The Big East’s plans for the 2020-21 winter and spring sports seasons remain unaffected at this time.
