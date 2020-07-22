Jakub Voracek thinks it’s none of your business.
When the Philadelphia Flyers winger missed practice over the weekend, no injury, illness or other reason was given. That is the NHL’s rule during the coronavirus pandemic, adding another layer of secrecy to a sport already infamous for disclosing — at most — vague “upper-body” and “lower-body” injuries.
“I know we are in a different situation than normal people, but on the other hand, it’s our health,” Voracek said. “We deserve to have some privacy as well, especially in times like that.”
“Unfit to participate” has become the new catch-all term since training camps opened July 13 ahead of the Aug. 1 resumption of the season. The league has prohibited teams from disclosing whether a player is injured, ill, potentially exposed to the coronavirus or waiting for a test result.
Saying nothing leads to speculation when prominent players such as Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby or Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford are missing from practice. But it’s not going to change. Bill Daly, the league’s deputy commissioner, said that other than leaguewide testing results, individual player status won’t be revealed “for purposes of making the system work.”
“I think there’s positives to it and negatives,” Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton said Tuesday. “Instead of having to guess or make a statement that turns out not to be true, it’s just like, ‘He’s not available.’ And that’s how it is.”
Major League Baseball has a similar policy for medical privacy during its 60-game regular season, even when players are put on the injured list.
No such list exists for the NHL as it goes directly into a 24-team playoff, and there is no plan to advise gamblers, daily fantasy players or fans of a player’s availability — even without reason — on game day. Of course, not disclosing injuries in the NHL playoffs is just a rite of spring or, in this case, summer and fall.
“I’m fine with it,” said Dan Hamhuis, a 37-year-old Nashville defenseman. “It’s never been a big deal for me to know what the other team’s injuries are. If they mention a certain body part of a player, it’s not like we’re going to go attack that. We’re playing against them anyway. Privacy’s nice to have when you’re dealing with different health issues, especially this time with the coronavirus.”
Vaccine is called key factor for Tokyo Olympics to be held
The Tokyo Olympics might not be held next summer unless there is a vaccine or other medical advancement regarding the coronavirus, a Japanese official said Wednesday.
Yoshiro Mori, president of the event’s organizing committee, told broadcaster NHK he was looking for significant change in the battle against the global pandemic over the next 12 months.
“Whether the Olympics can be done or not is about whether humanity can beat the coronavirus,” he said. “Specifically, to develop a vaccine or drug is the first point.”
The Summer GAmes are scheduled to begin in late July 2021. Both the IOC and organizers have agreed that the Tokyo Olympics cannot be postponed a second time.
Suns’ Rubio, Baynes had positive tests for virus
Two Phoenix Suns players — guard Ricky Rubio and forward Aron Baynes — revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rubio has been cleared and joined the team in Florida following a positive result in Phoenix. The team’s starting point guard was able to practice beginning Tuesday but wasn’t sure how much he would play in the team’s upcoming scrimmages.
Baynes is still in Phoenix and said in a video interview with Stadium that he’s “trying to pass some steps to get reunited with the team out there in Orlando.” He said he hasn’t tested “passable” in about 30 days.
Baynes said he the coronavirus hit him pretty hard and he “slept for four days straight” but he’s starting to feel better now. He said his wife and two kids also tested positive but had “very minimal” symptoms.
Meanwhile Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is set to practice with the team for the first time since revealing that he tested positive.
Westbrook did not travel with the Rockets on July 9 when they flew to Florida for the NBA’s restart. The nine-time All-Star revealed on social media that he had tested positive for the virus on July 14 and he did not arrive in Florida until Monday.
Westbrook had to quarantine upon his arrival at Disney but was cleared to join the Rockets for their practice on Wednesday.
He said his only symptom was a stuffy nose and that he’s feeling great now and ready to get to work with the Rockets, who open the season July 31 against Dallas.
Elsewhere
Colleges: The Mountain East Conference is delaying the start of fall sports competitions until at least Oct. 1.
The NCAA Division II conference said the start of football practice has been pushed back to Sept. 7, while other fall sports will begin on Sept. 14.
- Toledo said football coach Jason Candle has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school said Candle will spend next 10 days at home. The university said Candle isn’t showing any symptoms, and that he contracted the virus from someone outside the athletic department.
- Tulane said the pandemic has caused the cancellation of college basketball game scheduled in China this November. Tulane was slated to play against Washington in the Pac-12 China Game in Shanghai.
NFL: The Atlanta Falcons have told season-ticket holders that the team plans to have as many as 10,000 to 20,000 fans at home games this season.
The Falcons said that the reduced capacity meets local requirements as well as the social-distancing guidelines set by the NFL and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.