Eleven mens and women’s tennis tournaments planned for China in October and November — including the WTA Finals — were canceled Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than try to move or reschedule any of those events, the ATP and WTA tours announced they were scrapping all of them after China’s General Administration of Sport said that country would not host any international sporting events the rest of this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are extremely disappointed that our world-class events in China will not take place this year,” WTA Chairman Steve Simon said.
“We do, however, respect the decision that has been made,” Simon said, “and are eager to return to China as soon as possible next season.”
His group called off seven women’s tournaments; the ATP wiped four men’s events, including its only Masters 1000 tournament in Asia.
The men’s tour said it will continue to try to work on arranging a tour calendar for the latter stages of this year, including the ATP Finals scheduled for November.
All sanctioned tennis has been on hold since March because of the pandemic, and both tours are tentatively planning to resume in August. This week, though, the ATP canceled its tournament that was slated for Washington, with qualifying to begin on Aug. 13.
The WTA still intends to return to action in Palermo, Italy, on Aug. 3.
The next Grand Slam tournament as of now is the U.S. Open, which is supposed to start in New York on Aug. 31. The French Open has been postponed from May to late September.
Spurs’ Popovich wears mask at scrimmage
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gregg Popovich was working in a mask on Thursday — though not in his usual role — when the San Antonio Spurs made their scrimmage debut at the NBA restart at Walt Disney World.
Popovich was not serving as head coach for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Spurs will rotate assistant coaches in that role for the scrimmages — Becky Hammon had the job Thursday, Mitch Johnson will do it Saturday, and Will Hardy will run things in their scrimmage finale Tuesday.
By NBA rule, all assistant coaches behind the first row of seats must wear a mask. Popovich’s original seat appeared to be set between the first and second row, so it wasn’t certain if he was wearing a mask for safety reasons or simply to be compliant with NBA policy.
At 71, Popovich is the NBA’s oldest active head coach and his involvement at Disney was a discussion point during the league’s shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control say those who are 65 and older are more susceptible to “severe illness from COVID-19” increases.
The NBA has three head coaches who are at least 65: Houston’s Mike D’Antoni and New Orleans’ Alvin Gentry are the others. A pair of assistants who have reached that age, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lionel Hollins and New Orleans’ Jeff Bzdelik, are not with their respective teams at Disney for the season restart.
Aces’ Cambage will miss WNBA season
Las Vegas Aces All-Star center Liz Cambage will miss the upcoming WNBA season after she was medically excused by an independent panel of doctors.
By being granted the medical exemption, Cambage will be paid her full salary for the season.
Cambage averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Aces.
Youth sports: The American Academy of Pediatrics announced new recommendations for youth sports to minimize risks of COVID-19.
They include masks for young athletes in nonvigorous activities when social distancing isn’t possible, practicing in small pods that don’t switch players and not sharing equipment.
Because the virus spreads most easily with prolonged, close contact with an infected person, risks to young athletes will likely depend on the type of sport, number of players and indoor versus outdoor setting, the academy said, adding, “Risk can be decreased but not eliminated, by athletes, parents, coaches and officials following safety protocols.”
The academy posted the guidance online Wednesday.
North Carolina: The University of North Carolina said basketball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, donated more than $600,000 to fund scholarships for spring-sports seniors who are returning for another year after the pandemic cut short the 2019-20 season.
The school said Thursday that the Williamses initially wanted to keep the May gift anonymous.
“He didn’t want those students to miss that experience and wanted to fund those scholarships for next year,” athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “I still get chills when I think about his phone call and the impact it would have for dozens of our students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.