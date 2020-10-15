Correa's walk-off blast sends ALCS to Game 6

SAN DIEGO — Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Thursday behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series.
Correa drove a fastball at the letters from Nick Anderson to straightaway center field, watched the ball for a few steps and then flung his bat. Correa is only 3 for 18 in the series, but two of the hits are homers.
Houston won thanks in large part to starter Luis Garcia and four fellow rookies, who combined to hold the Rays to two runs and four hits through 6ª innings before manager Dusty Baker finally turned to a veteran, Josh James. Ryan Pressly, the seventh Astros pitcher, got the victory.
The Astros pulled to 3-2 and forced Game 6 on Friday, which will be a rematch between left-handers Blake Snell of Tampa Bay and Framber Valdez of Houston.
In the ALCS for a fourth straight year, the Astros are trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. The Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS and went on to win their first World Series in 86 seasons.
Otherwise, big league clubs leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series are 37-1.
The Astros became the first team to hit a leadoff and walkoff home run in a postseason game.
“We had a meeting after we lost that third game. We said, ‘Hey, we’re not ready to go home, so we’ve got to do something about it.’” Correa said. “But we’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ve got to keep taking care of business.”
Baker said Correa called the walkoff. The two hugged during the celebration.
“Boy, that will go down as one of greatest games in history and hopefully go down as one of greatest comebacks in history after two more games,” said Baker, 71, the first manager to take five different teams to the playoffs. “That’s as big a game as I’ve been involved in. That’s one of the reason’s that I came back.”
The Astros, who got into the playoffs with a 29-31 regular-season record, are trying to reach the World Series for the third time in four years.
Correa also hit a walkoff homer in Game 2 of the 2017 ALCS off Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees.
George Springer homered on opener John Curtiss’ first pitch and Michael Brantley broke a tie with a two-run single. Houston became the first team with a leadoff and walk-off home run in a postseason game.
Tampa Bay’s Ji-Man Choi tied the game with a homer to deep right leading off the eighth.
Rookie Randy Arozarena continued his remarkable postseason by hitting his sixth homer in 12 games and Brandon Lowe also connected for the Rays, who need one more win to reach the Fall Classic for the second time in franchise history.
Springer led off the bottom of the first by sending Curtiss’ first pitch onto the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner at Petco Park. On Wednesday night, he drove a two-run shot onto the third balcony to break a tie and lead the Astros to a 4-3 win.
It was his fourth homer this postseason and 19th of his career, the most in franchise history and tying Albert Pujols for fourth all-time.
After Lowe homered to right-center off Blake Taylor leading off the third to tie the game, Brantley singled to right off Josh Fleming to bring in Josh Reddick and Martin Maldonado.
Arozarena pulled the Rays to 3-2 with an opposite-field shot to right-center off Enoli Paredes with one out in the fifth. Arozarena homered for the second straight game, third time this series and sixth time this postseason, tying the rookie record set by Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria in 2008.
Tampa Bay AB R H BI W K Avg
Lowe 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .105
Arozarena lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .381
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
YDíaz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Choi 1b 2 1 2 1 2 0 .333
Margot cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
Wendle 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .154
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .077
Zunino c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .308
Totals 33 3 7 3 5 11
Houston AB R H BI W K Avg
Springer cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273
Brantley dh 4 0 1 2 0 1 .316
Altuve 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .421
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .167
Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .364
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Totals 29 4 6 4 3 5
Tampa Bay 001 010 010 — 3 7 1
Houston 102 000 001 — 4 6 0
One out when winning run scored.
E‑Slegers (). LOB‑Tampa Bay 9, Houston 3. 2B‑Maldonado (2). HR‑Lowe (1), off Taylor; Arozarena (3), off Paredes; Choi (1), off James; Springer (2), off Curtiss; Correa (2), off Anderson. RBIs‑Lowe (1), Arozarena (4), Choi (1), Springer (3), Brantley 2 (3), Correa (2).. DP‑Tampa Bay 1; Houston 1.
Tampa Bay IP H R ER W K P ERA
Curtiss 11/3 1 1 1 1 2 17 2.70
Fleming 3 3 2 2 1 1 47 6.00
Slegers 22/3 1 0 0 1 2 42 0.00
Anderson 11/3 1 1 1 0 0 21 7.71 L: Anderson 0-1
Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA
Garcia 2 0 0 0 2 1 37 0.00
Taylor 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 11 4.50
Paredes 12/3 1 1 1 3 3 36 13.50
Scrubb 11/3 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 0.00
James 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.00
Pressly 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 W: Pressly 1-0
T‑3:36