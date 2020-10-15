Correa's walk-off blast sends ALCS to Game 6

“We had a meeting after we lost that third game. We said, ‘Hey, we’re not ready to go home, so we’ve got to do something about it.’” Correa said. “But we’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ve got to keep taking care of business.”

Baker said Correa called the walkoff. The two hugged during the celebration.

“Boy, that will go down as one of greatest games in history and hopefully go down as one of greatest comebacks in history after two more games,” said Baker, 71, the first manager to take five different teams to the playoffs. “That’s as big a game as I’ve been involved in. That’s one of the reason’s that I came back.”

The Astros, who got into the playoffs with a 29-31 regular-season record, are trying to reach the World Series for the third time in four years.

Correa also hit a walkoff homer in Game 2 of the 2017 ALCS off Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees.

George Springer homered on opener John Curtiss’ first pitch and Michael Brantley broke a tie with a two-run single. Houston became the first team with a leadoff and walk-off home run in a postseason game.

Tampa Bay’s Ji-Man Choi tied the game with a homer to deep right leading off the eighth.