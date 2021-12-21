COVID-19 roundup: NHL players pulling out of Olympics

Silver said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through Tuesday afternoon, at least 82 players from 20 teams were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis.

“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”

Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.

Georgetown, BC handed hoops forfeits

COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.