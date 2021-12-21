COVID-19 roundup: NHL players pulling out of Olympics

Faced with the prospect of long quarantine periods should they test positive for COVID-19 during the Olympics, NHL players have decided to pull out of the Beijing Games.
The league and its players association reached the agreement Tuesday, multiple news outlets reported, with an announcement from the NHL expected.
Participation in the 2022 Beijing Games, set for Feb. 4-20, and the 2026 Olympics in Italy was negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement after NHL players didn’t go to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. There was language in that CBA that provided for a bailout over COVID-19 concerns.
Chinese officials said Olympians testing positive in Beijing could face quarantines of up to five weeks at government facilities.
The United States used American pros playing in Europe and college players for the 2018 Games, which were won by the Olympic Athletes from Russia. Current Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov, playing at the time in the Kontinental Hockey League, scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Germany.
Wild general manager Bill Guerin was set to be GM of the U.S. team if NHL players participated, and that team would have been finalized on Jan. 1.
Instead, the U.S. will presumably use a fallback plan and field a team similar to 2018, when future Wild forwards Ryan Donato and Jordan Greenway were among the best players. USA Hockey executive John Vanbiesbrouck, not Guerin, would likely lead the selection process for that team. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan is set to coach Team USA, but that also might change.
Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed, the 50th NHL game delayed this season for coronavirus-related reasons.
The league said COVID-19 issues with the Capitals prompted the postponement. Wiping out Capitals-Flyers left the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights as the only game left in the NHL this week.
The league and players’ association agreed to begin the annual holiday break early and push off the games that were scheduled for Thursday.
Of the 50 games postponed, 45 have occurred during the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.
The league is approaching the end of the holiday break with caution, allowing only players, coaches and staff who text negative to enter team facilities Sunday. The season is scheduled to resume Monday.
Silver says NBA plans no season pause
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said there are “no plans” to pause the season, even as numbers of players entering the league’s health protocols related to the coronavirus continues to rise.
Silver said the league has examined multiple options but does not yet see a reason to stop play. Through Tuesday afternoon, at least 82 players from 20 teams were believed to be in the protocols, though those numbers tend to change almost on an hourly basis.
“Frankly, we’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now,” Silver said. “As we look through these cases literally ripping through the country right now, putting aside the rest of the world, I think we’re finding ourselves where we sort of knew we were going to get to for the past several months — and that is that this virus will not be eradicated and we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”
Silver’s remarks came on the same day that the 10 NBA teams with games scheduled on Christmas were told by the league that shifting some game times is a possibility for the planned five-game slate, if virus-related issues force changes to the lineup and create holes in the national television schedule.
Georgetown, BC handed hoops forfeits
COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings.
Boston College’s ACC men’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday was canceled. Georgetown’s Big East game Wednesday at No. 22 Providence also was canceled.
In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record.
Elsewhere, Michigan said its game against Purdue Fort Wayne for Tuesday night was canceled because of protocols for the Mastodons program.
Coppin State canceled two road games — Thursday against George Mason and Dec. 29 against Indiana State — because of positive tests in its program.
Third VCU women’s game is scratched
The VCU women’s basketball team canceled a third game in a row because of COVID protocols.
The program said it will not play its nonconference schedule finale against Delaware State on Dec. 29.
VCU already canceled a game this past Saturday against Tennessee State and a Wednesday game at Delaware because of COVID protocols.