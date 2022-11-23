Cowboys, Giants going in different directions

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys channeled the anger from a collapse one week into the biggest road rout in club history the next.

Now they’re thinking about building on all the things that went right while the opponent tries to figure out what went wrong.

The New York Giants visit the Cowboys on Thanksgiving with the NFC East rivals sharing 7-3 records, two games behind division-leading Philadelphia.

Not much else is similar for this pair of playoff contenders, the Cowboys are healthy and appearing primed to get on a roll, the Giants sputtering and dealing with injuries.

Dallas blew a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history in an overtime loss at Green Bay before putting forth one of its most dominant performances in a long time in a 40-3 victory at Minnesota.

Prescott is finding a rhythm after missing five games with a fractured thumb on his throwing hand, surrounded by a mostly healthy roster with plenty of playmakers on defense, too.

“I think coach (Mike) McCarthy said it best,” Prescott said. “Take a picture of what it felt like, of what it looked like when we were at our best. And when you’re not, remind yourself or do the things that are necessary to get back to that.”

The Giants just gave up season highs in points and turnovers (three) in a 31-18 loss to Detroit.

This is where the short week could come in handy for New York. It’s just the second Thanksgiving meeting out of 122 overall in the rivalry.

“I think it makes it easier because we have no choice, but to quickly move on to the next opponent,” Giants defensive end Leonard Williams said. “Regardless of win or lose, every week we talk about flushing the last game and moving on to the next one.”

While the Cowboys sacked New York’s Daniel Jones five times in the teams’ first meeting, a 23-16 win by Dallas in Week 3, he ran nine times for 79 yards. Seven of those runs resulted in first downs.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons, the sacks leader for Dallas with 10, will have a role in trying to keep that from happening again. He has five games with two sacks. One of the five games without a sack came against Jones.

“We’re making those adjustments as we speak and we’ve got to account for him and (Saquon Barkley) all game,” Parsons said.

Barkley, the Giants’ star running back and the NFC’s leading rusher, was held to just 22 rushing yards in the loss to Detroit. Dallas’ rout of Minnesota was fueled by the play of its two running backs with Tony Pollard rushing for 80 and catching six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns and Ezekiel Elliott rushing for two more scores.