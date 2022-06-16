Creamer claims RGA City Amateur medalist honors

Scott Creamer (Lakeside Park Club) shot a 3-under-par 68 Thursday on his way to claiming medalist honors for the Richmond Golf Association City Amateur at Lakeside Park Club
Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks CC) also shot a 68, but Creamer beat Kuhla on the second hole to earn the second seed in the tournament. Defending champion Tom Vlahakis (Federal Club) is the No. 1 seed.
Creamer’s round featured four birdies and one bogey on the par-71 Donald Ross design.
The low 80 players advance to match play while the low 32 will compete in the championship flight for the title. Seven players who shot 5-over par competed for the final two spots into the championship flight.
Match play begins Friday at 8 a.m. with the final set for Sunday. Championship-flight competitors face a possible 36-hole day if they win their morning matches. Winners in all other flights will advance to the weekend.
TOP QUALIFYING SCORES
Scott Creamer 68, Garrett Kuhla 68, Matt Brantingham 69, Zach Schwab 69, Travis Lodge 70, Trey Razzetti 71, Jordan Utley 72, Samuel Williamson 72, Tyler Brand 72, Ben Keefer 73, Adam Houck 73, John Rosenstock 73, Will MacIlwaine 73, Ryan Taylor 73, Travis Mays 73, Joseph Weinstein 74, Steven Jenkins 73