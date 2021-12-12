Dayton edges cold Virginia Tech 62-57

DAYTON, Ohio — For the fifth time in the past six games, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had a poor shooting performance Sunday.

And for the fourth time in the last six games, the Hokies walked off the court with a loss.

Dayton held Virginia Tech to a season-low points total in a 62-57 win in front of more than 13,000 fans at University of Dayton Arena.

The Hokies (7-4), who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, shot just 38.2% from the field.

Tech has shot better than 41.1% from the field in just one of the past six games — last Wednesday’s rout of Cornell (54%). The 93-60 win over Cornell also was the only one of those six games in which Tech scored more than 62 points.

“I’m watching a lot of film trying to get it ironed out,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “I’m battling with it. We’re battling with it. We’ve got good players. … We’ll get it where we need it.”

Tech shot only 33.9% from the field in its loss to Memphis and 40.7% in its loss to Xavier. The Hokies shot 38.3% in their win at Maryland. Tech shot 41.1% in a loss to Wake Forest.