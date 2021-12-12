Dayton edges cold Virginia Tech 62-57

DAYTON, Ohio — For the fifth time in the past six games, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had a poor shooting performance Sunday.
And for the fourth time in the last six games, the Hokies walked off the court with a loss.
Dayton held Virginia Tech to a season-low points total in a 62-57 win in front of more than 13,000 fans at University of Dayton Arena.
The Hokies (7-4), who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second half, shot just 38.2% from the field.
Tech has shot better than 41.1% from the field in just one of the past six games — last Wednesday’s rout of Cornell (54%). The 93-60 win over Cornell also was the only one of those six games in which Tech scored more than 62 points.
“I’m watching a lot of film trying to get it ironed out,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “I’m battling with it. We’re battling with it. We’ve got good players. … We’ll get it where we need it.”
Tech shot only 33.9% from the field in its loss to Memphis and 40.7% in its loss to Xavier. The Hokies shot 38.3% in their win at Maryland. Tech shot 41.1% in a loss to Wake Forest.
“We’ve got to get confidence,” said Kev Aluma, who had 14 points Sunday. “I haven’t knocked down too many shots.”
Dayton (7-4), which upset Kansas last month, won for the sixth time in its last seven games. The Flyers led the entire second half.
“They were just pressuring us and it kind of took us out of of our offense a little bit, kind of knocked off our timing,” said Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 14 points.
This was the first of Tech’s two games this week against Atlantic 10 competition. Tech will face St. Bonaventure on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.
Justyn Mutts, who played just 26 minutes because of foul trouble, was 3 of 9 from the field.
Tech made a season-low six 3-pointers and shot a season-low 27.3% from 3-point range.
Alleyne and Mutts were each 0 of 4 from 3-point range. Cattoor was 2 of 6 from that distance, while Aluma was 0 of 2.
Dayton’s pressure defense gave Tech trouble. The Hokies had more turnovers (13) than assists (11).
“We had to be disruptive and I thought our guys did a good job of trying to do that,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “[The press] kind of took them out of their comfort zone in terms of what they like to do. I thought it was disruptive and effective even when we didn’t get turnovers.”