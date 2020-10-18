DECC victory makes Mickelson 2 for 2 in PGA Tour Champions starts

The PGA Tour Champions record book has a new entry.

Phil Mickelson posted a 54-hole total of 17-under-par 199 to win the $2 million Dominion Energy Charity Classic on Sunday and become the third player in PGA Tour Champions history to win in his first two starts on the senior circuit.

Bruce Fleisher was the first to do it in 1999 and stood alone for 21 years before Jim Furyk and Mickelson accomplished the feat in the eight tournaments that have been played since the PGA Tour Champions resumed play in late July.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is usually the first tournament in the Schwab Cup playoff series. Because the Champions Tour combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons into one, there are no playoff events and there were no spectators at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

When Mickelson, a World Golf Hall of Fame member, tapped in for birdie on the 18th hole for a final-round, 7-under-par 65, the gallery consisted of tournament volunteers, various media and Golf Channel personnel.