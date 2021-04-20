Deep Run field hockey falls to Cox in state semifinal

For Deep Run, defense carried its field hockey team through the region tournament, allowing just one goal en route to a title and state tournament berth. On Tuesday afternoon, its defense stood tall, but ran into a high-powered offense in a Class 5 state semifinal.
Deep Run fell 5-0 to Frank W. Cox High School on its home turf after facing 28 shots from the Falcons. Cox dominated the possession with almost the entire game being played in the Deep Run half of the field.
“Our defense, they were just awesome and they never let up,” Deep Run coach Rachel Haislip said. “We got down on ourselves at points in the game and you could see pockets of moments when we were giving up and letting Cox win, but those girls on defense never gave up.”
Deep Run goalie Ella Fallen logged 13 saves. Haislip said Fallen was “absolutely amazing” against Cox.
“She really hasn’t been tested,” Haislip said of Fallen. “We knew she had it, but for her to put on a show like she did today and throughout the region tournament, I’m just so proud of her.”
The Wildcats held the Falcons off the scoreboard in the first quarter, though Cox had five penalty corners in the period.
On the fourth penalty corner, Fallen used her stick to bat the ball over the net, keeping the clean sheet. She made a kick save with less than 2 minutes to play in the quarter, the last threat of the period.
The floodgates opened in the second quarter, as Cox scored three goals, including two in a 25-second span. Lauren Boucher started the scoring early in the period, converting a rebound from a penalty corner, and Quin Braithwaite added the second goal seconds later.
Cox extended its lead with about 9½ minutes to play as Stevie Drum put a shot past Fallen from right in front of the goal.
Right after the Falcons scored, Fallen tried to keep her teammates’ heads up.
“We’re not out of it white,” Fallen yelled from between the pipes. “Don’t give up on yourself.”
In the third quarter, Fallen made another highlight-reel save, sending a shot from a penalty corner over the crossbar with her stick.
Moments later, Cox earned another penalty corner and was able to convert. The Falcons’ first shot was saved by Fallen’s pads, but the rebound ended up at Drum’s stick, and she scored her second goal of the game.
Deep Run’s lone offensive chance came late in the third quarter and the Wildcats crowd’s cowbells came alive in the metal bleachers. The Wildcats earned a penalty corner, but the shot went wide right of the cage.
Cox added its final tally in the fourth quarter as the Falcons’ Megan Spear scored off a rebound late in the period.
Haislip said the team’s goal was to make it back in the state tournament after it had back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
“I think we’re all surprised that we’re sitting here hosting a state semifinal against Cox,” Haislip said. “They played phenomenal during the region tournament to capture that championship and today was just bonus hockey.”
The ninth-year head coach added the contest was a lesson for the team.
“I think a game like this isn’t bad, it sets us up for the future and we know where we’ve got to go from here and what our next goal can be in seasons to come,” Haislip said. “I think that it’s an invaluable experience, we can only grow from here.”