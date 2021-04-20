Deep Run field hockey falls to Cox in state semifinal

For Deep Run, defense carried its field hockey team through the region tournament, allowing just one goal en route to a title and state tournament berth. On Tuesday afternoon, its defense stood tall, but ran into a high-powered offense in a Class 5 state semifinal.

Deep Run fell 5-0 to Frank W. Cox High School on its home turf after facing 28 shots from the Falcons. Cox dominated the possession with almost the entire game being played in the Deep Run half of the field.

“Our defense, they were just awesome and they never let up,” Deep Run coach Rachel Haislip said. “We got down on ourselves at points in the game and you could see pockets of moments when we were giving up and letting Cox win, but those girls on defense never gave up.”

Deep Run goalie Ella Fallen logged 13 saves. Haislip said Fallen was “absolutely amazing” against Cox.

“She really hasn’t been tested,” Haislip said of Fallen. “We knew she had it, but for her to put on a show like she did today and throughout the region tournament, I’m just so proud of her.”

The Wildcats held the Falcons off the scoreboard in the first quarter, though Cox had five penalty corners in the period.