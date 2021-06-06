Defending champ Cashwell says she's 'struggling a little bit' going into RWGA City Amateur

Two words describe the mood of the Richmond Women’s Golf Association as play begins in the 93rd RWGA City Amateur Championship: No regrets.

Officials and players regard the cancellation of last year’s tournament in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as regrettable but unavoidable. That decision, announced in April of 2020, removed the Women’s City Am from Richmond’s sporting calendar for only the third time in the event’s history and the first time since World War II.

“Absolutely. No question about it: What was done had to be done,” said 2019 champion Nevia Cashwell. From a player’s perspective, Cashwell said, the decision “was very understandable but also disappointing.” From a human standpoint, she said, “Let’s face it: Canceling a golf tournament is a pretty small thing when compared to what so many other people had to go through.”

Tournament co-director Katherine Berry said she is “so sorry we had to miss” the 2020 tournament. She was in no way second-guessing.