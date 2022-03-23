Dennis Bickmeier shifting from Richmond Raceway president to head of new Henrico authority

Richmond Raceway’s loss is Henrico County’s gain.

Henrico on Wednesday at its government complex introduced Dennis Bickmeier, the Richmond Raceway president since 2011, as executive director of the county’s new sports and entertainment authority.

Bickmeier, 55, will lead a department that supervises Henrico-based facilities that include the 180,000-square-foot indoor sports and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons. That venue is expected to open in September of 2023.

Bickmeier’s team will also help run the 17,000-seat arena that will be part of the privately developed, 200-acre GreenCity project in Henrico. That’s planned for northeast of the interchange of Interstate 95 and Parham Road. The arena is expected to open in 2026, according to the developers.

Bickmeier previously held positions with Michigan International Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, the Big West Conference, and several professional sports organizations. He expects to shift to his new position in mid-April.