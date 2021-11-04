'Determination' boosts Collegiate in overtime upset over Trinity Episcopal for LIS field hockey title

LIS field hockey titles don’t come easy. Trinity Episcopal, St. Catherine’s and Collegiate were ranked as three of the top four programs within the VISAA throughout the regular season.

The Cougars were ranked fourth after an early loss to the Saints. Then they fell to the Titans in both regular-season contests.

But Collegiate came together when it came time to fight for the title, breaking a six-season streak of LIS championships for Trinity with a 3-2 overtime win over the Titans.

“All three games [against Trinity] were great,” coach Karen Doxey said. “It was really tight. In the first game, we had 18 offensive corners and just could not get the ball in. We actually did it today, and I think it took a lot of determination from the team.”

MK Brost broke through first for the Cougars, but a pair of goals from Ellie Johnson and Lainey Nichols gave the Titans a 2-1 lead at halftime.

While Collegiate kept up the pressure throughout, the Trinity backfield proved nearly impossible to get the ball past — but only nearly.

On the second of two late corners, a neat shot from Izzy Lee evened up the score for the Cougars and forced the game into overtime with 55 seconds left on the clock.