'Determination' boosts Collegiate in overtime upset over Trinity Episcopal for LIS field hockey title

LIS field hockey titles don’t come easy. Trinity Episcopal, St. Catherine’s and Collegiate were ranked as three of the top four programs within the VISAA throughout the regular season.
The Cougars were ranked fourth after an early loss to the Saints. Then they fell to the Titans in both regular-season contests.
But Collegiate came together when it came time to fight for the title, breaking a six-season streak of LIS championships for Trinity with a 3-2 overtime win over the Titans.
“All three games [against Trinity] were great,” coach Karen Doxey said. “It was really tight. In the first game, we had 18 offensive corners and just could not get the ball in. We actually did it today, and I think it took a lot of determination from the team.”
MK Brost broke through first for the Cougars, but a pair of goals from Ellie Johnson and Lainey Nichols gave the Titans a 2-1 lead at halftime.
While Collegiate kept up the pressure throughout, the Trinity backfield proved nearly impossible to get the ball past — but only nearly.
On the second of two late corners, a neat shot from Izzy Lee evened up the score for the Cougars and forced the game into overtime with 55 seconds left on the clock.
Nichols fired off a dangerous shot to start the extra period. But in the end, it was Cougar Callie Rogers — a nationally recognized force — who broke through and sent her teammates running onto the field in celebration.
“We just wanted it the whole season,” Rogers said. “We all said before the game that we’re not leaving without a trophy, and we pushed ourselves throughout the whole game and we never gave up.”
Thursday night’s loss was Trinity’s first LIS loss of the season — an accomplishment Titans coach Margie Snead said few could have expected coming into the season, even among their coaching staff.
The Titans were on a dominant streak before the pandemic, putting together two undefeated seasons with LIS and VISAA championships to match in 2018 and 2019.
But 2020, a year where independent schools saw little athletic competition, also saw the program graduate 11 seniors, eight of whom went on to play in college. Snead said losing that class left a vacuum to fill.
“I’m proud of these girls for getting themselves in a place where they could play and compete,” Snead said. “… I think the key for these girls to have their season was them playing their hockey and not worrying about filling anyone else’s shoes.”
Nichols was named the LIS player of the year after the game. Valentina Ambrogi-Torres, who made 13 saves in net for the Titans, and center back Sara Murphy-Payne led the defensive effort to keep Trinity in the game.
Next week’s state tournament will likely see an LIS team up against the team that has held onto the top spot in VISAA rankings: Norfolk Academy.
“Obviously, winning today is a huge boost,” Doxey said. “… Norfolk Academy has been that pinnacle this year with the scores they’re putting up, so it’ll be tough, but it’s any given day.”
Collegiate 1 0 0 1 1 — 3
Trinity Episcopal 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Goals: COL — Brost, Lee, Rogers; TES — Johnson, Nichols
Assists: COL — Brooks, Rogers