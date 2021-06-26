Douglas Freeman beats Riverside for state Class 5 girls lacrosse title

Riverside’s Lydia Oldknow got the first goal of the second half, but a pair of goals from Nease and sophomore Bridget Wilson gave Freeman its first lead.

Lauren Greig tied it for the Rams once more, and the two teams continued to exchange blows, but the Mavericks held on to their position for the win.

Nease, who has committed to Duke, was steady on the draw and collected 5 of her 7 points from free shots — an important edge in a 2-point game over Riverside goaltender Celeste Endo, who finished with five saves.

Even in those high-pressure moments, Nease said her trust in her team kept things from weighing heavily on her during the game.

“I didn’t have any doubt,” Nease said. “I just have so much support with this team and we just work so well together, I just knew they were going to back me up and that we were going to pull through.”

Nease led the team in goals with seven. Wilson registered four goals and two assists. Grace Moore — dubbed “Amazing” Grace by Freeman because of her clutch plays on the attack — had two goals and an assist.

Greig led Riverside in points with five goals and three assists. Oldknow scored five goals.