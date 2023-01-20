Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it’s no wonder they’re feeling great about a Super Bowl run.

Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late in the year with a sprained right shoulder. All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson was left off the injury report Thursday for the first time since he suffered a torn adductor late last month. The Eagles went 2-0 this season against the New York Giants, their NFC East rivals who will be visiting on Saturday night. And they are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Life is good in Philly.

“We know we put ourselves in this position by what we did all season,” said Hurts, whos team started 8-0 and 13-1 as the quarterback surged into MVP contention.

After all the hand-wringing in Philly for decades over the Eagles (14-3) never having had won a Super Bowl, optimism runs high they can make it two championships in five years.

The last No. 1 seed to win a Super Bowl? The Eagles in 2018 over New England .

Comparisons are welcome.

“We’re 17, 18 weeks into this and we should be playing our best football by now,” coach Nick Sirianni said.

The Giants (10-7-1) have gone from a team that posted five straight losing seasons to one that made the playoffs in coach Brian Daboll’s first year. New York is coming off a 31-24 win over Minnesota in the first round.

For QB Daniel Jones and the Giants, the season is already a resounding success. For the Eagles, a postseason-opening loss in Sirianni’s second year would make this season a resounding bust.

The Eagles are a 7 1/2-point favorite, and the Saturday-night start means fans will be buzzing — and buzzed from daylong tailgating — from the start.

“Their crowd is brutal, and it helps when their team is as good as they are,” Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas said.

Crazy things have happened in just one weekend of postseason football. The Eagles don’t want to be just another victim.

Giant killer: Hurts tied a franchise record with 35 total touchdowns. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown each topped 1,000 yards receiving. Miles Sanders rushed for 1,269 yards.

Sure, the Giants are worried about them.

But the real Giants slayer is running back Boston Scott. Scott had two of his three rushing touchdowns this season against New York — one in each game — and a whopping 10 of his 17 career TDs are against the Giants.

“It predates my time here,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said. “He’s a good running back. They’ve got a stable of good running backs. I can’t answer it. I know just because he scored, I don’t think he’s a Giant killer.”

Coaching buddies: Sirianni was working his way up the NFL coaching ranks in Kansas City when Daboll joined the staff in 2012 as an assistant coordinator. The two developed a fast friendship. Sirianni considered Daboll one of his mentors. Daboll’s circuitous route took him to the college ranks and then to Buffalo, where he helped turn Josh Allen into a franchise QB. Daboll showed no interest in the Eagles job after Doug Pederson was fired in 2021, and Philly hired Sirianni off Indianapolis’ staff.

“A lot of my development as a coach came from him, so no surprise the Giants are playing the way they are because I know how good of a coach Brian Daboll is,” Sirianni said.

Daboll knows Hurts well after having served as offensive coordinator/QB coach at Alabama in 2017 when Hurts was the starting QB there before transferring to Oklahoma.