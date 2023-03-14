Purdue's Zach Edey and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4, 305-pound Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection as the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

The selections of the Boilermakers' Edey and the Hoosiers' Jackson-Davis came a year after the Big Ten had three first-team picks. And it gave the league seven through the last three seasons; no other league has more than three.

The Big Ten has had at least one first-teamer for five straight years and eight of the past nine.

Houston's Marcus Sasser and Alabama's Brandon Miller joined Edey and Wilson on the first team in representing each of the NCAA tournament's No. 1 seeds.

Edey has commanded the national spotlight all year. The Big Ten player of the year ranks sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8) and first in double-doubles (26).

“Everybody goes: ‘You go to him so much,’” Purdue coach Matt Painter said after the Big Ten tournament title win against Penn State. "If they call it by the rules, they’re fouling him on every possession. So why shouldn’t we get it to him and just try to get in that bonus early and steal points?

“Obviously he can make tough post-ups and he can get at the rim, and he gets offensive rebounds when you take him away.”

Jackson-Davis, a 6-9 fourth-year forward, is Indiana's first first-team selection since Victor Oladipo in 2013. He's averaging 20.8 points and 10.9 rebounds while taking a leap with his passing (4.1 assists, up from 1.9 last year).

Wilson, a 6-8 fourth-year forward, was a returning complementary starter from last year's NCAA title run. He thrived in an expanded role, becoming Big 12 player of the year and nearly doubling his scoring average (20.1, up from 11.1) to go with 8.4 rebounds.

It marked the fourth time in seven seasons that the Jayhawks had a first-team pick going back to national player of the year Frank Mason III, a former Petersburg High star, in 2017.

Sasser, a 6-2 senior, was a starter on the Cougars' Final Four team two years ago and is the star of another title threat this year. He's averaging 17.1 points as the program's first first-team selection since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984 during the “Phi Slama Jama” era.

Miller, a 6-9 freshman, was a McDonald's All-American who became an immediate star on the way to being named the Southeastern Conference player of the year. He's averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

Miller has been involved in a murder case that has overshadowed the Crimson Tide's successful run, leading to capital murder charges against former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man for the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. A police investigator testified last month that Miles texted Miller to bring him his gun that night, though authorities haven't charged Miller with any crime.