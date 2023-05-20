They took the scenic route, but still reached their destination.

Randolph-Macon made history Saturday, avenging a first-round loss by sweeping a gutsy Swarthmore team 4-0 and 3-0 on Saturday to win the Ashland Regional in the Division III softball tournament.

The Yellow Jackets completed a run of four wins in just over 24 hours to climb out of the elimination bracket to win back-to-back region titles for the first time in school history. Now 42-9, Randolph-Macon broke their record of wins in a season (40) set in 2018.

With ODAC pitcher of the year Gracie Ellis leading the way, the Yellow Jackets scored all of their runs in the first inning of both victories. Ellis struck out eight Garnet batters in a one-hit performance in Game 1, then scattered six hits in Game 2.

“You have to focus on every out,” Ellis said of her marathon day. “You can’t think like, oh, I’m only in inning two, I have five more to go … I kind of ignore the scoreboard. I try to look to dead center (field).”

It’s an advantage to take the circle with an early lead. In Game 1, Amanda Lanyon and Naomi Sadler continued their torrid hitting, each singling, and, combined with a Lanyon stolen base, runners were quickly at the corners.

Rilee Baughan reached on an error, scoring Lanyon, then Kayla Davis walked to load the bases. Olivia Owens drew a bases loaded walk to plate Sadler, then Jessica Pittman completed the inning with a two-RBI single.

The Garnet’s only hit was an infield single in the fourth from Cassidy Cheong. Two runners were stranded, the only frame where Swarthmore (26-18) reached base.

After a 1-2-3 Garnet first, Lanyon opened the Yellow Jackets' half doubling down the left-field line. Sadler’s sacrifice bunt advanced Lanyon to third. She scored on a Kayla Davis single.

Pinch-runner Olivia Allen scored two batters later on a bases-loaded walk, then Hanover graduate Reagan Hill singled to score Owens for a 3-0 lead that held the rest of the way.

Swarthmore went down swinging, loading the bases in the sixth. But Ellis induced a infield flyout from Kate Hart to end the Garnet threat. In the seventh, two singles weren’t enough as Iris Barone grounded out to Owens at second base to clinch the title.

“Coming back to win like we did isn’t a terrible thing,” said Yellow Jacket head coach Kevin Proffitt, who earned his 499th career win in the second game. “You figure out what you’re made of a little bit … losing on Thursday, I don’t think it fazed them.”

With two wins, Ellis set the single-season program record for victories in a season with 25.

Randolph-Macon will find out their site and opponent for the Super Regional round Sunday evening. Ellis and her teammates know what has to happen, the missing piece from their season-ending losses at Eastern Connecticut State at this level last year.

“Hitting. We’ve got to hit,” Ellis noted, remembering the two shutout losses in 2022. “Pitching? I’ve learned a lot in the past year.”

The lessons will be tested as Randolph-Macon seeks its second-ever berth in the Division III World Series.

