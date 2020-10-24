Errors doom Virginia Tech in road loss to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Virginia Tech couldn’t get out of its own way on Saturday at Truist Field.
The Hokies suffered a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest thanks to a series of unforced errors from three interceptions to 10 penalties (for 111 yards) and four trips inside the red zone resulting in only 6 points.
The 10 penalties tied for the most in a single game against Tech during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure (2018 Military Bowl), and it was the program’s most penalty yards since 2016.
“We definitely helped beat ourselves,” Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby said.
On a critical drive in the fourth quarter trailing 23-13, Tech was called for holding twice and quarterback Hendon Hooker was sacked for a 7-yard loss on a third down at Wake’s 34-yard line. The Hokies were forced to settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Brian Johnson missed wide left.
Johnson did hit a 54-yarder with 2:32 to make it a one-possession game, but the Hokies didn’t get the ball back until just 45 seconds remained when they were pinned back at their 2-yard line. Hooker threw his third interception — a career high — in the final seconds.
“It was just one of those days that we couldn’t just get the chemistry flowing smooth,” Hooker said.
The Hokies’ defense also made critical mistakes with the most notable coming early in the third quarter when Jarrod Hewitt was called for targeting. Hewitt came in late on a team sack of Sam Hartman at midfield, and the officials ruled he led with the crown of his helmet.
After they reviewed the call, Hewitt threw his helmet and screamed at the officials as he was led off the field by strength and conditioning staff member Ryan Shuman. Hewitt was called for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 30 yards of penalties put Wake Forest in field goal range.
Fellow defensive tackle Norell Pollard was called for a personal foul in the fourth quarter.
“We haven’t done those things, that’s not who we are or who are supposed to be,” Fuente said. “We just can’t hand people things. It’s too competitive of a league — everybody is too equal to hand them yards on penalties and turnovers.”
Wake’s offense put up Tech-type rushing numbers to take a 17-10 lead into halftime. The Demon Deacons ran the ball 24 times for 141 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with running backs Chrisitan Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker making key contributions.
Beal-Smith had a 58-yard run on his team’s opening drive of the game to help set up a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sam Hartman.
Walker’s touchdown came late in the first half after Tech tied it 10-10. Wake Forest put together a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock and featured three fourth-down conversions. Walker scored on a 6-yard wildcat run with his second effort helping him cross the goal line.
Tech’s offense looked out of sync in the first quarter — Hooker was sacked twice, was nearly picked off on a poorly thrown jump ball to tight end James Mitchell and the Hokies went 1 of 4 on third down. Their lone trip inside the red zone ended with a missed 42-yard field goal attempt by Brian Johnson.
But that wasn’t the Hokies’ only missed opportunity in the half.
A drive stalled with a fresh set of downs at Wake’s 4-yard line early in the second quarter. The offense couldn’t recover after Raheem Blackshear was tackled for a 7-yard loss on first down. Johnson connected on a 28-yard attempt to put Tech on the board.
Hooker ran the team’s two-minute offense to perfection right before halftime to get to Wake Forest’s 14-yard line. Tech wanted to take one last shot at the end zone before settling for another field goal attempt with 9 seconds left. Hooker’s pass to Kaleb Smith went off the receiver’s outstretched hands and was intercepted in the end zone by Nick Anderson.
Anderson had two more interceptions in the second half.
“Hendon is a hard judge of himself and there were other plays in there that he made, that were big plays and there were other plays that no one will ever talk about that he didn’t make,” Fuente said. “Everybody will talk about the three interceptions, which is obviously not what we were shooting for, but context is important.”
The half’s highlight for Hooker was a 39-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell in the second quarter to tie the game at 10-10 at the 8:40 mark.
Herbert was kept mostly in check in the early going, but did have a 35-yard reception off a delayed screen.
His streak of four games rushing for 100 yards or more ended with him finishing with 14 carries for 66 yards.