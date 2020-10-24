Errors doom Virginia Tech in road loss to Wake Forest

Tech’s offense looked out of sync in the first quarter — Hooker was sacked twice, was nearly picked off on a poorly thrown jump ball to tight end James Mitchell and the Hokies went 1 of 4 on third down. Their lone trip inside the red zone ended with a missed 42-yard field goal attempt by Brian Johnson.

But that wasn’t the Hokies’ only missed opportunity in the half.

A drive stalled with a fresh set of downs at Wake’s 4-yard line early in the second quarter. The offense couldn’t recover after Raheem Blackshear was tackled for a 7-yard loss on first down. Johnson connected on a 28-yard attempt to put Tech on the board.

Hooker ran the team’s two-minute offense to perfection right before halftime to get to Wake Forest’s 14-yard line. Tech wanted to take one last shot at the end zone before settling for another field goal attempt with 9 seconds left. Hooker’s pass to Kaleb Smith went off the receiver’s outstretched hands and was intercepted in the end zone by Nick Anderson.

Anderson had two more interceptions in the second half.