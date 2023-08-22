The cause of death for the late Martin Sayer has been determined.

Sayer, a former Radford University tennis star who was an assistant coach for the Virginia Tech men's tennis team, died on July 25 at his Christiansburg home at the age of 36.

Sayer died of an acute gastrointestinal hemorrhage, according to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke on Monday. He died of natural causes, according to the medical examiner's office.

Christiansburg police and the Christiansburg Rescue Squad had gone to the Sayer home after receiving a 911 call at 5:58 a.m. on July 25.

Sayer was the head women’s tennis coach at Radford University before stepping down in January 2016 to become a Tech men’s assistant coach. He still held that Tech job at the time of his death.