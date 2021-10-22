'Fairways for Scott' golf tournament raises nearly $40,000 for recovery community

Jill Cichowicz said a prayer Wednesday night.

It was to her twin brother, Scott Zebrowski, who died in February 2017 at age 38 of an accidental drug overdose.

"I said: 'Let this be good, let this be successful, give me strength to pull this off,'" Cichowicz said surrounded by attendees for her first annual Fairways for Scott charity golf tournament to raise money for her nonprofit, 2 End the Stigma, which benefits local recovery-focused charities in Zebrowski's name and memory.

Amid sunny-and-75 conditions Thursday at Magnolia Green Golf Club, the event raised nearly $40,000 for the local recovery community.

Former Thomas Dale and Virginia Tech football star Ken Oxendine, who played in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, stood at the 18th hole, competing with attendees in a "toss with the Ox" football throwing contest.

Oxendine went to high school with Cichowicz and Zebrowski's childhood friend, Lena Malone. The former Knight and Hokie said members of his family have battled addiction, so when Malone told him about Fairways for Scott, he jumped at the opportunity to contribute to a cause that resonates with him.