'Fairways for Scott' golf tournament raises nearly $40,000 for recovery community

Jill Cichowicz said a prayer Wednesday night.
It was to her twin brother, Scott Zebrowski, who died in February 2017 at age 38 of an accidental drug overdose.
"I said: 'Let this be good, let this be successful, give me strength to pull this off,'" Cichowicz said surrounded by attendees for her first annual Fairways for Scott charity golf tournament to raise money for her nonprofit, 2 End the Stigma, which benefits local recovery-focused charities in Zebrowski's name and memory.
Amid sunny-and-75 conditions Thursday at Magnolia Green Golf Club, the event raised nearly $40,000 for the local recovery community.
Former Thomas Dale and Virginia Tech football star Ken Oxendine, who played in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons, stood at the 18th hole, competing with attendees in a "toss with the Ox" football throwing contest.
Oxendine went to high school with Cichowicz and Zebrowski's childhood friend, Lena Malone. The former Knight and Hokie said members of his family have battled addiction, so when Malone told him about Fairways for Scott, he jumped at the opportunity to contribute to a cause that resonates with him.
"What Jill has done with her platform, I'm hoping to expand on it, help her grow and help the community understand [addiction] as well," Oxendine said, adding that he's seen first-hand how substance use disorder afflicts the athletic community when former and current football players turn to substances to manage pain.
"A lot of people look at it as 'Ooh, they're OK, that's just how they are.' No, it's something that needs to be addressed, and helping people understand how to address it, how to deal with it, how to help, is huge."
Shinholser said communal events are part of the healing process for families that have lost loved ones to substance use disorder.
"Nobody's alone here, we're all in this together," he said.
Cichowicz said the funding will go toward an education curriculum her organization is developing to target youth and adolescents, with the goal of normalizing the process of asking for help, hopefully before it's needed.
Throughout the day, people kept asking Cichowicz how she lucked into such perfect weather in late October.
"Scott did this," she would respond with a wistful smile.
"Scott's legacy lives on through everybody here, and I will use his name for this cause as long as I have breath in my body."
