Falck's late goal gives Kickers tie

Victor Falck of the Richmond Kickers (4-1-2) converted a penalty in the 90th minute, tying the game 2-2 on Saturday night against host FC Tucson (2-4-1).

Tucson led by two goals early in the game as the Kickers struggled to find momentum. The Kickers tried to get on the board in the eighth minute, but Matt Bolduc’s shot skipped just wide of the net.

In the 40th minute, Emiliano Terzaghi scored his sixth goal in seven matches to cut the Kickers’ deficit to one. Later, Falck scored his first professional goal to extend the Kickers’ unbeaten run to six.