Finn, Toledo hand Liberty 21-19 loss in Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl Football

Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter fumbled after being hit by Toledo linebacker Nate Givhan in the second half of the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night. Salter completed 12 of 20 passes for just 84 yards and a TD.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score as Toledo edged Liberty 21-19 in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Liberty (8-5) was directed by interim coach Josh Aldridge, who stepped in for Hugh Freeze, who left for Auburn at the end of the regular season.

Toledo (9-5) punctuated a successful season that included winning the Mid-Atlantic Conference title with its first bowl victory since 2015.

“I thought the game tonight kind of mimicked our season in the sense that some ups, some downs,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said, “but at the end of the day finding a way.”

Liberty scored twice in a five-minute span of the fourth quarter, turning a 21-7 deficit into a two-point game. Kaidon Salter hit Treon Sibley with a 29-yard scoring pass at 7:24 of the period to make it 21-13, and CJ Daniels found Bentley Hanshaw with a 67-yard scoring strike to close the game to two points. But, Liberty’s 2-point conversion try failed.

Finn was just as dangerous offensively as he had been all season, when he led the MAC with 30 total TDs.

He guided Toledo 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half to give the Rockets their first lead of the game, 10-7, and they led the rest of the way. Lenny Khule’s 4-yard TD reception capped the drive and was his third TD of the season.

Finn’s 1-yard rushing score in the fourth gave Toledo a 21-7 lead. Toledo bullied Liberty in the run game behind Finn’s mobility and running back Jacques Stuart, who had a season-high 23 carries for 111 yards on 4.8 yards per carry.

Liberty will move to Conference USA in 2023 with Jamey Caldwell as its new coach. Caldwell, who coached at Coastal Carolina for four seasons, was hired by the Flames earlier this month.

