Fishing report

The Rappahannock River gets a lot of the attention for the rockfish throughout the whole season. Anglers are casting to them with light tackle, and trolling for them with umbrella rigs, tandem rigs, swim shads and stretch baits. The better fishing occurs later in the season, especially after Thanksgiving.

This is the time when many anglers start to focus on tautog. They offer great fishing through the winter and are excellent table fare. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is a productive area, as are some of the artificial reefs inside the bay. The seabass action is very strong right now. Folks are also reeling in flounder and triggerfish while targeting the seabass. This action is taking place out in ocean structures.

Surf fishing from Virginia Beach to Hatteras can yield catches of drum, trout, sea mullet, bluefish, rockfish and black drum. This is a great time for the surf anglers, especially when the water is clear. The offshore action has been slow, but catches of wahoo and mahi are still to be had. The inshore boats along Nags Head are finding trout, rockfish, puppy drum, bluefish and Spanish mackerel.