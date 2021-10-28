Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the mid-60s in the lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with more cloudy water deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, and, when active, were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most larger crappie were on deeper flats or on channel edges in the main lake. They were frequently around wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Numerous small crappie were in channels. Active crappie hit on live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch could be found scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channel edges in the main lake. When active, they were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. A few smaller bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creek mouths and on main lake shorelines and flats, but most larger fish were on deep flats, on channel edges or suspended in channels. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were in the lower ends of some creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Mickey Cleveland caught 16 crappie and seven bluegill; Karen Anderson caught 13 bluegill, eight crappie, four largemouth bass, and one each shellcracker and white perch; John Barret caught four crappie, two bullheads, and one each bluegill, white perch, yellow perch, pickerel and largemouth bass; Tom Porter caught 37 bluegill, 11 crappie and one largemouth bass.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: The spot are still being caught along Virginia Beach, Hampton and inside Rudee Inlet. This bite does not usually continue into November, so time is running out quickly.
The trout action, however, is getting better day by day. The puppy drum are right there with them. Most of the tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay attract these fish, but not many of them keep them through the colder months. Right now, the more talked about areas are the Elizabeth River, the James River, Mobjack Bay, the Piankatank River and Lynnhaven Inlet. Topwater baits and popping corks are at the top of the lists for presentations. These areas are also good for rockfish.
The Rappahannock River gets a lot of the attention for the rockfish throughout the whole season. Anglers are casting to them with light tackle, and trolling for them with umbrella rigs, tandem rigs, swim shads and stretch baits. The better fishing occurs later in the season, especially after Thanksgiving.
This is the time when many anglers start to focus on tautog. They offer great fishing through the winter and are excellent table fare. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is a productive area, as are some of the artificial reefs inside the bay. The seabass action is very strong right now. Folks are also reeling in flounder and triggerfish while targeting the seabass. This action is taking place out in ocean structures.
Surf fishing from Virginia Beach to Hatteras can yield catches of drum, trout, sea mullet, bluefish, rockfish and black drum. This is a great time for the surf anglers, especially when the water is clear. The offshore action has been slow, but catches of wahoo and mahi are still to be had. The inshore boats along Nags Head are finding trout, rockfish, puppy drum, bluefish and Spanish mackerel.
Freshwater: For the most part, bass fishing has been tough in many of the larger lakes. Daily weights are averaging between 12-16 pounds. Lake Anna has been the exception lately, where last week yielded a 25-pound limit, and this week's winning weight was 21 pounds. It seems that the bass are scattered on various structures, making them harder to pattern. Points, docks, laydowns and brush piles are holding fish. Schooling fish out in open water are also being encountered.
The crappie action is much better in many of these bodies of water. The bridge areas continue to draw the crappie, as do the docks enhanced with brush and stumps edging the channel drops. The rivers are cooling down a little faster, so the better fishing is taking place on our tidal rivers. The upper Rapp is good for largemouth and smallmouth, whereas the tidal James and Chick rivers are more known for the outstanding largemouth fishing.
November is usually a much better month than October. Topwater baits are working everywhere, as the lack of rain has kept the water clear. Poppers have been excellent so far this fall. Lipless crankbaits are excellent also, as they can be used for searching shallow flats, as well as casting long distances to schooling or surfacing fish. The lipless baits are also great for the rockfish inside the tidal rivers.
The upper James is low but is forecast to rise slightly due to recent rains. This will help the bite considerably. Rising water usually triggers heavier feeding, causing fish to chase more readily. Water temps are in the mid to high 60s.
-- Compiled by Lily Betts