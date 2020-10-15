Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low to mid 60s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about eight inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats or on channel edge brush piles and became more active with cooler water. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and drop-offs in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in eight to 12 feet of water on channel edges, frequently on wood cover. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were lo- cated around cypress trees, on flats, along shore- lines, and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Tricia Pearsall caught 28 crappie, 12 bluegill, four bass, two shellcracker and one blue cat. Jerry Davis caught 17 crappie, five bluegill, one white perch, one blue cat, one pickerel and one bass. Lee and Allison Bowlby caught six crappie, two bass and one white perch. Tom Porter caught 23 crappie, five bluegill, two white perch, one pickerel and one bass.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir rose sharply this week after remnants of the hurricane came through the area, dropping large amounts of rain in the watershed. Earlier this week it was at 301 feet after having dropped into the mid-298 range, for a more-than 2-foot rise in just a few days. Lake Gaston has been holding steady at just below 200 feet. Water temperatures were in the lower to mid 70s in many areas.
Many anglers have been surprised this fall by the fewer number of crappie moving to the shallower brush piles. It certainly has not patterned like it has in past years, according to Butch Arthur of Arthur’s Guide Service. The average size crappie this year has also been down, and while some one pound-plus crappie are being caught, the two pound-plus-sized fish are virtually absent. According to Butch, the best thing to do now is to constantly stay on the move, because a brush pile may give up a couple of good fish, and then the rest will be small.
Another key factor is using live bait. While many prefer the simplicity of a jig or spoon, tipping a jig with a minnow is often the key. In addition to small crappie, the brush piles also give up small bass. Some theorize that all the high water we had last year produced an unusually large number of fish as they were able to stay protected up in the bushes.
The catfishing has been fair to good on Lake Gaston and Kerr Reservoir this week. Right now drifting is a key technique using a range of rigs from Santee to free lining, and including a couple “in between” by using a one-eighth to three-eighths weight to fish the mid-depths. Many catfishermen make the mistake of running all Santee rigs, but the cats are not always on the bottom. The choice of which rigs to use should be a function of where the baitfish are in the water column, but regardless, using a range of these rigs is a key to checking all the possible depths.
As reported last week, some largemouth bass have remained in summertime patterns thus far this fall, and so anglers need to check a wide range of areas to find the bass. A Carolina rig has worked well for the deeper bass that are lagging behind, but so has a topwater. And the topwater bite, while excellent early and late, is an all day option. Many bass fishermen do not realize this, and certainly the bite may slow. However, it is often still catching fish even in the bright sun.
On lakes with blueback herring, such as Kerr Reservoir, this is especially true. Other lures to consider right now include a jig, a dropshot and a spinnerbait. Although the bass are baitfish-oriented right now, later in the month as the temperatures continue to drop, this will change to a focus on crawfish and the warmth of rock. Crankbaits also have been effective this fall, particularly over on Gaston and in major creeks such as Peahill, Poplar and Holly Grove. Crankbaits in shad patterns have been the best, and in the case of stained water, chartreuse highlights are preferred. The lipless crankbait is still a good search tool right now.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Speckled trout are biting throughout the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Anglers are enjoying fantastic action with paddle-tailed soft plastics, jerkbaits, topwater baits and live bait. Good numbers of fish as well as sizable fish are being caught in places such as Lynnhaven Inlet, Mobjack Bay, the Rappahannock River and the James River, along with its tributaries, just to name a few.
There have been some sizable sheepshead caught from within the Chesapeake Bay the past few days, with peeler crab being the bait preferred.
Folks are finding tautog here and there. And there’s still some large drum being encountered in the lower bay. Flounder catches are thriving on ocean wrecks but there haven’t been many reports of flounder from within the bay.
Keeper-sized rockfish are drawing some folks to the Rappahannock River as there seems to be a good bite in the shallows and the main river. Smaller baits have been working best.
The light lines of the CBBT have been drawing some action from boaters at night. Lipless crankbaits, swim baits and jerkbaits have been taking fish. There’s been some scattered topwater action at first light around the islands of the CBBT for rockfish and bluefish.
When conditions allow, the Hatteras and Nags Head charters are finding blackfin tuna, wahoo, some mahi and king mackerel.
Bluefish have been plentiful at the Cape in Buxton. Spanish mackerel catches have been mixed in with the bluefish also.
The Outer Banks Pier and the Hatteras Pier are reporting good catches of puppy drum and spot. Inshore boats are reporting good action for speckled trout and puppy drum.
Freshwater: Chris Daves of Spring Grove won the Bass Fishing League regional on the tidal James River over the weekend. His three-day total was 50.1 pounds. Daves reported catching his fish with a square-billed crankbait and a ribbon-tailed worm.
Keith Estes of Spring Grove finished fourth with a three-day total of 44.4 pounds. Both anglers will advance to the All-American, which is the grand finale of the BFL Division and usually a stepping stone to the big leagues. During the three-day tournament, many chose to fish the Chickahominy and James Rivers. Both rivers have been fishing very well, and the bite usually increases as we enter November.
The upper James has risen again with the level at the Westham gauge being at 7.3 feet. This is a bit fast and stained for Bass fishing. The upper James usually fishes better when the levels are between five to six feet.
Kerr Lake is currently at an elevation of 300.71 feet. This may increase over the next few days depending on the rainfall amounts received to the Kerr watershed.
The crappie fishing has been good for numbers of fish as they are being found along the bridges under boat docks and relating to brush piles in depths of 12 to 24 feet.
Bass are being caught at various depths also. Brush rocks and docks are all attracting the Bass. A lot of the bigger Bass have been caught on topwater baits. Soft plastics and jigs have been good as well. In many places, roaming bass can be found chasing and surfacing on schools of baitfish. A general rule during the fall period is “Find the bait, find the bass.”
The same applies to landlocked stripers, but that’s easier said than done sometimes. Fall bass and stripers can become size-specific. Smaller baits are often the key to success at this time.
— Compiled by Lily Betts