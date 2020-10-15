Fishing report

Another key factor is using live bait. While many prefer the simplicity of a jig or spoon, tipping a jig with a minnow is often the key. In addition to small crappie, the brush piles also give up small bass. Some theorize that all the high water we had last year produced an unusually large number of fish as they were able to stay protected up in the bushes.

The catfishing has been fair to good on Lake Gaston and Kerr Reservoir this week. Right now drifting is a key technique using a range of rigs from Santee to free lining, and including a couple “in between” by using a one-eighth to three-eighths weight to fish the mid-depths. Many catfishermen make the mistake of running all Santee rigs, but the cats are not always on the bottom. The choice of which rigs to use should be a function of where the baitfish are in the water column, but regardless, using a range of these rigs is a key to checking all the possible depths.

As reported last week, some largemouth bass have remained in summertime patterns thus far this fall, and so anglers need to check a wide range of areas to find the bass. A Carolina rig has worked well for the deeper bass that are lagging behind, but so has a topwater. And the topwater bite, while excellent early and late, is an all day option. Many bass fishermen do not realize this, and certainly the bite may slow. However, it is often still catching fish even in the bright sun.