Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the lower 40s throughout the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about five inches above the top of the dam, and the water was light brown. Water in the lower lake was clear to slightly cloudy, and cloudiness increased farther up the lake.
Temperature fluctuations over the past week and a half have slowed activity of most fish species. Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats, channel edges or in channels. Most schools were not very active, but occasionally more active fish were hitting live minnows, small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs and small blade baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover, but were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level dropped this week and was in the range of 299 feet midweek. Kerr Dam floodgates released less water this week into Lake Gaston and was often discharging around 15,000 cps, which is a moderate to high rate. Although Lake Gaston surpassed the usually steady 200 feet, it was not as high as it had been the previous week. With the coming winter storms, lake levels are likely to rise in the coming weeks. Water temperatures have been in the mid to lower 40s in many locations this week and will likely drop into the upper 30s over the next week or so.
Many crappie are moving to the shallows, but the coming winter storm may delay this transition to some degree. The crappie are early spawners, and there will be a push to the shallows. Long-lining is a key technique for success in February. For those fishermen targeting brushpiles, creeks in the Ivy Hill and Butchers Creek areas of Kerr have been good this week. Anglers have reported catching 75 crappie a day on brush.
Striper fishing was a little slower this week for most anglers, but watching for bird activity may indicate possible locations for schools of these fish. Some reported success in midlake creeks on Kerr in about 20 feet of water, with the stripers feeding on small size shad. Good lures to fish for stripers around active birds include spoons, umbrella rigs and swimbaits.
Even though it is a great time of year to catch good-sized largemouth, the heavily stained water throughout the systems have limited areas for success. Nutbush Creek, particularly around Satterwhite, remained the clearest water in the lake with visibility as much as three to four feet. These are great conditions for a suspending jerkbait, as well as deep-diving crankbaits. One excellent crankbait choice right now is the Wiggle Wart in crawfish patterns and these can be bounced off rocks and stumps to trigger strikes from sluggish bass.
Catfish more than 100 pounds are often caught on Kerr and Gaston in the winter, and even the stained water usually does not disrupt the catch. For the biggest catfish, anglers target main channels and deep holes. Drifting with a Santee rig is a good option right now, and key speeds are rather low, in the range of 0.2 to 0.4 mph. The best results are achieved by drifting through different types of structure and pay attention to the type of cover and structure that generates strikes. In addition, paying attention to bait is key, and sometimes birds are a good indicator of bait. Generally, the catfish will be below the schools and feeding on injured baitfish. Most anglers who drift either use the wind or their trolling motor to control the drift. Humps, channels, points and flats are all good producers of catfish, so setting up and drifting through these types of structure usually produce eventually.
— Compiled by Lily Betts