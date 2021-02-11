Fishing report

Even though it is a great time of year to catch good-sized largemouth, the heavily stained water throughout the systems have limited areas for success. Nutbush Creek, particularly around Satterwhite, remained the clearest water in the lake with visibility as much as three to four feet. These are great conditions for a suspending jerkbait, as well as deep-diving crankbaits. One excellent crankbait choice right now is the Wiggle Wart in crawfish patterns and these can be bounced off rocks and stumps to trigger strikes from sluggish bass.

Catfish more than 100 pounds are often caught on Kerr and Gaston in the winter, and even the stained water usually does not disrupt the catch. For the biggest catfish, anglers target main channels and deep holes. Drifting with a Santee rig is a good option right now, and key speeds are rather low, in the range of 0.2 to 0.4 mph. The best results are achieved by drifting through different types of structure and pay attention to the type of cover and structure that generates strikes. In addition, paying attention to bait is key, and sometimes birds are a good indicator of bait. Generally, the catfish will be below the schools and feeding on injured baitfish. Most anglers who drift either use the wind or their trolling motor to control the drift. Humps, channels, points and flats are all good producers of catfish, so setting up and drifting through these types of structure usually produce eventually.