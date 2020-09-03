Fishing report

In previous weeks with water temperatures in the upper 80s and even into the 90s, the fishing had been quite poor overall. But things improved this week with just a little cooling, a sign of things to come as fall approaches. This week, the crappie are being caught in brush in 15 to 20 feet of water, fishing six to 15 feet from the surface. This time of year, with the heat, many anglers opt for a split shot rig with a hook and minnow. Even with live bait such as this, sometimes the fish just aren’t cooperating, but this rig can be a better producer sometimes than a jig or a spoon. We had more reports of good crappie catches this week than in early August, and bigger fish as well. Up to 50 crappie a day are being reported. Mixed in with the crappie have been a wide range of other species, including white bass, largemouth, bream and white perch.