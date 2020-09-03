Fishing report

chickahominy lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low to mid 80s in the central lower lake Wednesday. The lake level was about 2 to 3 inches over the top of the dam, and the water was medium brown and clear in the central lake with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. When active, crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks. When active, perch were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits when active.
Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Melvin Washington and Rickey Wood caught 43 bluegill, two shellcracker, and one yellow perch. Chris Sabo and Bryson Tumbaga caught 17 bluegill, one shellcracker, and three bass.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir was back up over 301 feet earlier this week. Lake Gaston remains just below 200, give or take a few inches. Water temperatures have been in the upper 80s in most areas this week.
In previous weeks with water temperatures in the upper 80s and even into the 90s, the fishing had been quite poor overall. But things improved this week with just a little cooling, a sign of things to come as fall approaches. This week, the crappie are being caught in brush in 15 to 20 feet of water, fishing six to 15 feet from the surface. This time of year, with the heat, many anglers opt for a split shot rig with a hook and minnow. Even with live bait such as this, sometimes the fish just aren’t cooperating, but this rig can be a better producer sometimes than a jig or a spoon. We had more reports of good crappie catches this week than in early August, and bigger fish as well. Up to 50 crappie a day are being reported. Mixed in with the crappie have been a wide range of other species, including white bass, largemouth, bream and white perch.
Moving schools of stripers still are being targeted downlake, and the fishing has been good. Staying with the school means time on the water and anglers that can get out several times a week typically do much better. Anglers are either trolling or jigging for these fish and finishing up usually by mid-morning. The best areas of Lake Gaston are downstream from Eaton’s Ferry Bridge, and over on Kerr, anglers are reporting success in the lower end of Kerr and midlake creeks such as Butchers and Eastland.
The best fishing for catfish actually has been downlake because even the river portion of Kerr is too hot for the bigger cats. They are seeking out deeper, cooler waters, and that means further down towards the dam, typically down from around Ivy Hill. These cats are being caught out near the main channel, and a mix of channel cats and blues are common.
It won’t be long now until the largemouth bass move into fall patterns and start chasing bait into shallow pockets, but we still have a few weeks to go. This week, the bass remained on deeper structures, and lures such as Carolina rigs and Texas rigged worms are working well. Some still opt to use a shaky head jig and a smaller worm such as a Zoom trick worm. Regardless of which of these rigs are used, it is hard to beat a green pumpkin color, particularly in the midlake to downlake stretches with slightly clearer water.
green top report
Saltwater: Some really big speckled trout have been hitting the scales in the past week. The baits and lures used to catch them are not being disclosed. However, live shrimp tops the list for live bait. Topwater baits and Gulp! baits are often the top two as far as artificial baits go. Catches are coming from many parts of the Chesapeake Bay and along the seaside of the Eastern Shore. Expect this action to increase as water temps cool.
There’s been a spike in large flounder caught this week also. If live spot are available, use them. Many are jigging the structures of the lower bay and ocean also.
Look for the spot run to increase very soon. September is usually the best month of the year for big numbers of spot; this is perhaps one of the reasons why bay fishing is so good. The spot runs excite all predator fish that inhabit the bay. Inside the Rappahannock River may be the most popular among the spot chasers. Keeping the bait on the bottom is key for catching spot. Bloodworms, fishbites, squid and shrimp all will attract spot.
Spanish mackerel are still very much around, so get out while the getting’s good. The 00 spoons in various colors are working well. Both in line sinkers and diving planers are being used with equal results.
Also very much around are cobia. They are beginning to exit the Chesapeake Bay, but the excellent fishing will continue through the month and even into October. However, the season for keeping cobia ends Sept. 30.
Large red drum have revealed themselves in better numbers this week, which should also increase into October.
Some of the inshore boats along Virginia Beach scored some nice king mackerel in the last week.
Along the Outer Banks, boaters are seeing nice catches of billfish along with mahi, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna and wahoo.
The surf conditions have not been favorable, so the few catches of sea mullet and pompano have been small. The piers are reporting the same.
Speckled trout have been biting well in the sounds.
Freshwater: Kerr Lake elevation is at 300.9 feet currently. Bass fishing has been improving, with 18 pounds being the winning weight in a recent tournament. However, September can be tough, as many are on the move following schools of baitfish. Topwater baits, such as walking baits, can be especially effective, but many turn to the crankbait at this time. Multiple depths should be explored as water levels will impact feeding depths. Rising water is preferred. Stumps, rocks and brush should all be explored during this period.
The same goes for Lake Anna — as baitfish schools increase, the bass migrate to cooler water. The striper action has been very good for some of the guides using precise live bait presentations. Early mornings have been better by far.
On the tidal water side, 25 pounds won the two-day BFL Tournament on the Potomac River over the weekend. The Potomac has been tough the past several years as evidenced by the low weights. Many attribute this to the Largemouth Bass virus from several years ago. Grass patterns are still tops, but very little Millfoil exists. The lesser-preferred hydrilla is the dominant grass in the river and creeks of the Potomac. Senkos fished slowly have been the talk for consistent catches.
The Chickahominy River remains to be one of the top fisheries in the state right now. Trophy bass can be expected any and every day as the river is that good. Numerous presentations are greatly effective. Grass frogs and other topwater baits, senkos, crankbaits, chatterbaits — the list goes on. Soft plastics, of course, should always be employed. The smaller soft plastics will often work better this time of year.
The tidal James should also be considered for quality bass fishing. Many of the same baits are used along the James. Grass, pads and wood cover should be explored as they are all present.
If targeting crappie in the larger lakes, many are being pulled from boat docks. Key on shaded areas where, hopefully, there is brush present to attract the crappie. Small jigs or minnows on slip floats will be productive. The upper James is once again high and muddy, which will hopefully dry out a bit for the fall season.
— Compiled by Lily Betts