Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the mid-80s on Wednesday. The lake level was about 12 inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with more cloudy water deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, and, when active, were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Crappie were in multiple patterns and moderately active. A few crappie were in creeks, usually in deeper areas near wood cover. Most crappie were near creek mouths, on flats or on channel edges in the main lake. They were frequently around cypress trees, wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Other crappie were scattered on shoreline flats in the main lake, especially early in the day. Active crappie hit on live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and channel edges in the main lake with occasional fish in creeks, and, when active, were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creeks and on main lake shorelines and flats, with most larger fish away from the shoreline but still in the neighborhoods of spawning locations. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Karen Anderson caught 19 bluegill, five crappie and a largemouth bass; Brian Dementi, Ben Harris and Cole Pecram caught six crappie and a 4-pound largemouth bass; Tom Porter caught 49 bluegill, 10 crappie, two white perch, two shellcracker, one yellow perch and a flathead catfish.
Lake country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has risen recently and was above 300 feet earlier this week. The guide curve dictates a late summer target of just under 300 feet. Lake Gaston was up and down by a few tenths of a foot just under the 199 feet level this week. Water temperatures were up this week and well into the 80s in many locations. Due to the boat traffic this time of year, many anglers opt to go early or late and get off the lake during prime pleasure boating time. Many say the lakes are more crowded than in previous years, so safety is a top priority.
Despite the heat, the bass fishing has been extremely good for many anglers. It is the time of year to fish deep or in a river system. Adam and Blake Richardson won a tournament this past weekend on Lake Gaston with 18 pounds even. They also had big fish with a 5-pound, 8-ounce bass. For those seeking the deeper bass, anglers should target long tapering points that drop off into deep water and where channel swings close to the bank. Big diving crankbaits have been producing well in these situations, but so has a Carolina rig. Some prefer a big Texas rigged worm on a heavy weight.
In summer, a faster fall rate often triggers bites more so than the slow drops typically used in spring. Adding a big worm such as a Zoom Ole Monster will get the attention of big bass hanging in deeper areas. As always, this time of year and on into the fall, fishing shallower with topwater lures can prove effective early and late. It will be key over the next few months to look for schoolers, and this is particularly true on the lower end of the lakes. Deeper docks can be productive summertime targets as they provide shade and cover, not to mention the opportunity to transition to deeper water depending on conditions.
The catfish are biting well again this week, and, highlighting the fact that giant blue cats don’t just bite in winter, Rocky Baker caught the North Carolina state record on the Roanoke River this past week. The fish weighed in at 127.1 pounds. Good reports are also coming in from the upper end of Kerr and up to 25 cats are being caught in just a few hours, and up to 40 pounds. Drifting with cutbait is an excellent technique right now, and anglers are having success on or adjacent to river channels in the upper end of the lakes.
Crappie anglers are reporting good results on brush in 15-30 feet of water as well as on bridge pilings. For casting to the deeper brushpiles, anglers use a light jig and bring it across the top of the brush to get a reaction strike from the fish. Chris Bullock, owner of Kerr Crappie and Cats Guide Service, reports that clients are catching up to 100 a day, and some of the nicer fish are showing up now in the midlake section. Chris is a strong advocate for using electronics to determine if fish are present, and, if so, he casts light jigs to the piles and retrieves the jig just over the top to catch the fish.
Other species are also doing well this time of year, including bream, white perch and even freshwater drum. Angler Matthew Overbey weighed in a 21.26-pound freshwater drum at Bobcat’s Bait and Tackle this week.
green top report
Saltwater: There’s plenty of action inside the Chesapeake Bay as many of the species are at full speed. The cobia action seems to be nonstop. Anglers are finding fish along the top by sight fishing and along the bottom while chumming. Both methods have pros and cons. However, live eels are commonly used by both.
One of the cons of chumming for cobia is the attraction of pesky sharks that steal the bait. With sight fishing, fair weather is needed to spot the targets much easier. Both methods are very productive. Heavy tackle is most often used in both cases. Fifty-pound braid is commonly used with a 60-80 pound mono or fluorocarbon leader. A six-foot leader is generally enough.
Another species in high gear right now is the spadefish. Several trophy-sized fish have been reported over the last week. The CBBT is the most popular place in the lower Chesapeake Bay, as there are miles of fish-holding structure where anglers can set up. Many are taking advantage of side imaging sonar to locate the fish, rather than trying to spot them down in the water. Tight lining with small pieces of fresh clam at various depths during slack tide is a good way to present effectively. Those choosing to anchor rather than drift often use chum to excite the spadefish. These are hard fighting, strong fish, so quality tackle should be used.
Sheepshead and triggerfish are sometimes caught by those seeking spades. If targeting the sheeps, crab is the preferred bait.
Spanish mackerel are being caught throughout the bay. Lately, a number of sizable macs — some weighing more than four pounds — have been brought back to the scales. Trolling Clark or Drone spoons at a fast clip (5-7 mph) will get the job done. A popular method is to use 4-6 ounce sinkers on a 20-30 inch mono leader rigged behind diving planers.
Buckroe Pier is reporting good catches of spot, sea mullet and Spanish mackerel. Most of the flounder being reported are coming from ocean structures and are mixed in with quality seabass.
The Nags Head and Hatteras charters have been finding plenty of mahi and tuna. Several blue and white marlin also have been caught. However, folks are keeping an eye on the possible storm approaching. After the storm, the fishing is typically very good.
The OBX surf is producing Spanish mackerel, sea mullet and pompano. The piers have seen a good run of puppy drum at various times of the day.
Freshwater: The tidal rivers are fishing well, particularly the Chickahominy River. Many are reporting a good grass frog bite throughout the river. Vegetation and wood cover are giving up quality fish. The James River has been a little tougher lately but should never be overlooked for bass. The James also offers an abundance of wood and vegetation cover. Reliable baits are finesse worms, 1/4-ounce spinnerbaits, topwater baits and shallow-to-medium diving crankbaits.
Some notable catches of bass came from the Potomac River this week. The grass patterns are prevailing. The upper James is low and clear, which means low-light times are usually much more productive. Small topwaters, flukes, and 4-5 inch grubs on 1/16- to 1/8-ounce jig heads are good choices. Areas just below rapids offer oxygenated water and ambush opportunities and should be explored thoroughly whenever encountered.
Areas of current in the lakes offer good opportunities for those seeking stripers and or bass. Road beds, or channel ledges, provide cover for the gamefish to attack from. Fish in these areas can be presented to effectively with the use of good electronics. Live bait on down lines is hard to beat and is a great way to learn which fish are using the cover and structure. The 208 area of Anna has been popular lately for those targeting the stripers. The better bass fishing has been taking place in the mid-to-upper sections of Anna.
Kerr Lake crappie are being caught from brush topping out at 15 to more than 25 inches of water. Brush in the main lake and just inside some of the larger creeks have been the bigger producers. There haven’t been many big fish caught doing this, but the numbers have been plentiful. Many of the bass have been holding to the creek channel and river channel drops. The present lake elevation is 300.4 feet.
— Compiled by Lily Betts