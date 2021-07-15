Fishing report

In summer, a faster fall rate often triggers bites more so than the slow drops typically used in spring. Adding a big worm such as a Zoom Ole Monster will get the attention of big bass hanging in deeper areas. As always, this time of year and on into the fall, fishing shallower with topwater lures can prove effective early and late. It will be key over the next few months to look for schoolers, and this is particularly true on the lower end of the lakes. Deeper docks can be productive summertime targets as they provide shade and cover, not to mention the opportunity to transition to deeper water depending on conditions.

The catfish are biting well again this week, and, highlighting the fact that giant blue cats don’t just bite in winter, Rocky Baker caught the North Carolina state record on the Roanoke River this past week. The fish weighed in at 127.1 pounds. Good reports are also coming in from the upper end of Kerr and up to 25 cats are being caught in just a few hours, and up to 40 pounds. Drifting with cutbait is an excellent technique right now, and anglers are having success on or adjacent to river channels in the upper end of the lakes.