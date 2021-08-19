Fishing report

Green Top Report

Saltwater: Spot fishing is picking up in the lower Chesapeake Bay and oceanfront, but the catches are still smaller than desirable for this time of year. The piers have been the place to be. Virginia Beach Pier, Ocean View and Buckroe Pier have been reporting a lot of spot. The bite has been better at night. Bloodworms are best, if you can find them.

The flounder bite is still hot on ocean wrecks in the bay, and the bite has been increasing at the CBBT. The bridge tunnel also has been good for big numbers of Spanish mackerel. Anywhere along the spans can be good, but between the second and third islands has been better this week. There also has been plenty of bluefish mixed in, as they often are. Gotcha plugs and metal spoons work well. They also don't fall apart after hooking the macs and blues.

Many are still focusing on the cobia with good luck, but the cobes are on their way out of the bay. This is typically a good time to find them held up behind channel buoys, as current breaks.

The sheepshead action is still very good along the structures of the CBBT. Fiddler crab and cut blue crab are the baits to use. When fishing the structures, be prepared for larger catches such as red drum and cobia, as they like to eat crab also.