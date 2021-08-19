Fishing report
Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the middle 80s on Wednesday. The lake level was about six inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, with darker and much more cloudy water deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, they hit live minnows and cut bait. Crappie were in multiple patterns and moderately active. A few crappie were in creeks, usually in deeper areas near wood cover. Most crappie were near creek mouths, on flats or on channel edges in the main lake, then were frequently around cypress trees, wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Other crappie scattered on shoreline flats in the main lake, especially early in the day. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch could be found scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and channel edges in the main lake with occasional fish in creeks. When active, perch were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Moderate numbers of bluegill, shellcracker and flier were in creeks and on main lake shorelines and flats, with most larger fish on flats somewhat away from the shoreline. Bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Spot fishing is picking up in the lower Chesapeake Bay and oceanfront, but the catches are still smaller than desirable for this time of year. The piers have been the place to be. Virginia Beach Pier, Ocean View and Buckroe Pier have been reporting a lot of spot. The bite has been better at night. Bloodworms are best, if you can find them.
The flounder bite is still hot on ocean wrecks in the bay, and the bite has been increasing at the CBBT. The bridge tunnel also has been good for big numbers of Spanish mackerel. Anywhere along the spans can be good, but between the second and third islands has been better this week. There also has been plenty of bluefish mixed in, as they often are. Gotcha plugs and metal spoons work well. They also don't fall apart after hooking the macs and blues.
Many are still focusing on the cobia with good luck, but the cobes are on their way out of the bay. This is typically a good time to find them held up behind channel buoys, as current breaks.
The sheepshead action is still very good along the structures of the CBBT. Fiddler crab and cut blue crab are the baits to use. When fishing the structures, be prepared for larger catches such as red drum and cobia, as they like to eat crab also.
Look to the inlets and tributaries of the bay for the better speckled trout and puppy drum fishing. September through November can be some of the best trout and drum fishing of the year. Topwater baits can really excel over the shallows where they feed and reside.
The offshore boats are still finding plenty of yellowfin tuna, and the wahoo action is picking up. Another that is picking up for the offshore guys is the billfish bite. Blues, whites and sailfish catches are on the rise. The boats out of Hatteras are doing better for the mahi at present.
The Outer Banks inshore boats are finding loads of Spanish mackerel. The OBX surf is clear, but the fishing has been a bit slow. A few sea mullet and pompano catches have been reported. The surf temps have been in the 80-degree range this week.
Freshwater: Quality bass fishing is taking place along the James and Chickahominy rivers. Twenty pounds was the winning weight over the weekend from the James and Chick. The water is warm and bass metabolism is high, so many different types of bait are effective. The rivers are usually the better places to fish during the peak of summer, as the lakes suffer from lower oxygen levels due to little or no current.
The weights of lake tournaments reflect this. Thirteen pounds was the winning weight from Lake Anna during an evening three-hour tournament. However, the striper fishing has been good for those getting out early and using live bait. Many of the local guides are returning with multi-man limits by 9 a.m. The better bass are being caught deeper, with slower presentations such as drop shotting.
The Rappahannock River has been good for the bass, also, but many are targeting the snakehead with good results. They are typically caught in very shallow areas — and on just about any lure — but topwater baits can be exceptionally good.
The current lake level at Kerr is 299.93 feet. The better-sized crappie are being caught from brush close to channel edges. The bigger ones have been harder to find lately though. The blue catfish anglers are doing well at Kerr, particularly at night. Drifting during the day is also productive. Keeping the baits along the bottom while drifting is much more effective. Fresh-cut shad is usually the preferred bait for the bigger cats.
Compiled by Lily Betts