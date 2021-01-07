Fishing report

Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught a pickerel and eight crappie.

Lake Country

Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level dropped this week but was in the range of 303 feet, which is still well above the guide curve for this time of year. With the unusual changes in water conditions this year, anglers should check the latest water levels before heading to the lake. It has been an uncharacteristic fall and winter for Lake Country as both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston are highly stained, a particularly difficult situation for cold-water fishermen.

Kerr Dam floodgates continued a high discharge this week and again exceeded 20,000 cfs during much of the week. Lake Gaston levels have been unusually high and exceeded the 200-foot normal pool in the last half of December and was as much as 10 inches high recently. Around the middle of the week, levels dropped back below 200 feet. As with Kerr Reservoir, anglers should watch the levels closely before heading to the lake. Water temperatures have been in the mid to upper 40s in many locations.