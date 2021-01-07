Fishing report

Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low to mid 40s throughout the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about eight inches above the top of the dam, and the water was medium brown. Most areas throughout the lake were slightly to moderately cloudy, with some areas extremely cloudy.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats, channel edges or in channels. Most schools were not very active, but occasionally more active fish were hitting live minnows, small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs and small blade baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake. When active, they hit on small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover and were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter caught a pickerel and eight crappie.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level dropped this week but was in the range of 303 feet, which is still well above the guide curve for this time of year. With the unusual changes in water conditions this year, anglers should check the latest water levels before heading to the lake. It has been an uncharacteristic fall and winter for Lake Country as both Kerr Reservoir and Lake Gaston are highly stained, a particularly difficult situation for cold-water fishermen.
Kerr Dam floodgates continued a high discharge this week and again exceeded 20,000 cfs during much of the week. Lake Gaston levels have been unusually high and exceeded the 200-foot normal pool in the last half of December and was as much as 10 inches high recently. Around the middle of the week, levels dropped back below 200 feet. As with Kerr Reservoir, anglers should watch the levels closely before heading to the lake. Water temperatures have been in the mid to upper 40s in many locations.
Even though the Icebowl has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, January is a great time of year to get out on Kerr or Gaston in search of giant bluecats. The catfish move to the deeper parts of the lakes this time of year and almost always associate with bait. For Gaston, the best area to search right now is on the lower end in the main tributaries. The key is to look for large schools of bait in deep water as most gamefish will be keying on them right now. Most anglers are finding the best success where these tributaries meet the main lake channel, or at least near the mouth of the creeks. In these sections of the lake, anglers also look for points that extend near the creek channel and fish those as well.
While many hardcore catfishermen anchor this time of year, more and more are finding that drifting works just as well for the big cats. Certainly in winter, slower drift speeds are warranted, such as 0.3 mph instead of 0.5 mph. Anglers usually drift Santee rigs in their search, running rods off the back and using planars to run some off the sides. The bait of choice for the giant cats is typically cutbait or shad.
The largemouth are definitely into winter patterns right now, and if the lakes settle down and clarify a bit as we head into January, the suspending jerkbait bite will thrive. The best locations for clearer water this week were midway down Nutbush Creek on Kerr, and some downlake creeks on Gaston.
The crappie continued to cooperate this week, although it was a bit slow for some. Most fishermen are finding biting fish on deeper brush and up to 60 fish a day up to 17 inches long were reported. Those who tune in their electronics have the best success as they can study the brushpiles even before fishing them to see if they are holding fish.
The striper fishing was outstanding this week, particularly on Lake Gaston. One key technique again this week was following birds using lures that can be cast more easily such as swimbaits, umbrella rigs and jerkbaits. Over on Kerr Reservoir, a range of locations on the lower end and into Nutbush have been productive.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Rockfish season has closed in the Chesapeake Bay. However, big fish continue to be caught there by those practicing catch and release. The Cape Charles area is still good and some good reports have come from the Point Lookout area. But again, these are catch and release only.
If seeking saltwater rockfish to keep, one must look to the coastal waters of Virginia. Coastal season began on Jan. 1 and extends through March 31. During this time period, anglers can harvest stripers in the coastal waters from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay to three miles out to sea. Keeper rockfish are required to be at least 28 inches long and cannot be over 36 inches long. Not many reports have come in yet from recreational anglers doing coastal fishing.
For delicious eating fish that are still in season, target the tautog. They make excellent table fare. Hard structure is preferred by these hearty fighters. Crab is best for bait but can sometimes be hard to obtain. Clam is a good alternative.
Speckled trout will bite through the winter in most cases. Location, location, location … Speck anglers are a tight-lipped bunch. However, the lures needed aren’t so much of a secret. In the cold water, it’s hard to beat the MirrOlure MirrOdine twitch baits. The Paul Brown series can be especially good if you can find them in stock. Suspending jerkbaits are excellent also. Baits by Yo- Zuri, Lucky Craft and Rapala are excellent either casted or trolled. Swim baits such as the Bass Assassin Sea Shad and the Berkley Gulp! Alive! Swimming Mullet are good too.
A few boats have ventured out offshore and have returned with bluefin, tuna, king mackerel and some triggerfish from the wrecks. In the Outer Banks, there’s been some sporadic action reported at the jetties and the surf in Buxton. Sharks have been biting well. The puppy drum and the black drum have been showing up too.
Freshwater: Seventeen pounds was the winning weight during a bass tournament Sunday at Kerr Lake. The lake level was 303.51 feet. The current level is very close to the same. Bass were reportedly caught on swimbaits, jerkbaits, A–rigs and blade baits like the Strike King Sexy Spoon.
The main lake is stained even down to Nutbush Creek. Many stripers are being caught by bass anglers inside Nutbush. Hopefully, the rain will slow down and the lakes and rivers will clear up.
Lake Anna is stained also. Anna usually stays clear due to its small watershed, but many report it to be much more stained than it has been in quite a while. The weights from this weekend’s winter tournament were dramatically down. Just less than 11 pounds was the winning weight. Things will turn around though. Anna is known for its fantastic bass fishing during the winter months. When the lakes clear, look for the crappie and striper fishing to become much better.
Also known for consistent fishing throughout the winter are the Chickahominy and James rivers. The Chick is being reported as clear and the James is reported as stained. The pits along the James are usually clearer than the main river.
Water temps are in the low-to-mid 40s. Lipless crankbaits, blade baits, jigs, jerkbaits and crankbaits are winter staples for the rivers.
The upper James remains high and stained with increased current. It is the current that makes fishing the most difficult when at these increased levels. When the river finally clears, beware of thick mud at the public ramps which can make launching a boat quite a challenge — frustrating, to say the very least.
