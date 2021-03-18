Fishing report

Warming water temps have pushed the fish into spring mode very quickly. Nice catches of bass and crappie have been reported as the fish move into the shallows to get ready for the spawn. Bass are being taken on senkos, spinner baits, chatter baits and jigs. The biggest bag of the week was a 24-pound bag by Danny and Ryan Grattan. The biggest bass of the week was a seven-pounder taken by Richard Williams, and limits of crappie (25 per person) were fairly common this weekend. Most of the fish were being caught in creeks around structures in 24 feet of water. Small minnows and jigs seem to be producing best results. Catfish and pickerel are being caught. Extra large minnows, bluegill or spots should start to show up after April’s first full moon.