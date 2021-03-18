Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low 50s throughout most of the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about two inches above the top of the dam. The water was medium brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along flats, drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were leaving deeper main lake flats, channels, channel edges and moving into major creeks. Moderate numbers of crappie were in creeks over the past week, but sizes of fish were quite good as has been typical of early fish in the creeks. Active fish in deeper areas were hitting live minnows and small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs, while long line trolling or bobbers with tubes or curly tail jigs were effective in creeks.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake, in some shallows at the upper end of the lake, and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits, and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels, frequently on wood cover but were still mostly inactive, but occasional active bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were in creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tricia Pearsall caught 14 crappie, five white perch, two largemouth bass and one pickerel. David Ross caught eight crappie and a bass. Sandra Rothrock caught six crappie and one white perch. Tom Porter caught 11 crappie, two pickerel, and one largemouth bass.
The lake level was normal and clear, with water temperature in the mid 50s fishing pressure moderate.
Warming water temps have pushed the fish into spring mode very quickly. Nice catches of bass and crappie have been reported as the fish move into the shallows to get ready for the spawn. Bass are being taken on senkos, spinner baits, chatter baits and jigs. The biggest bag of the week was a 24-pound bag by Danny and Ryan Grattan. The biggest bass of the week was a seven-pounder taken by Richard Williams, and limits of crappie (25 per person) were fairly common this weekend. Most of the fish were being caught in creeks around structures in 24 feet of water. Small minnows and jigs seem to be producing best results. Catfish and pickerel are being caught. Extra large minnows, bluegill or spots should start to show up after April’s first full moon.
Notable catches: Danny and Ryan Grattan 24-pound bag (6.0, 5.0,5.0) big fish, 18.5-pound bag, 5.7 big fish; Richard Williams 7.2; Vincent Jones 17 bass (5.5,5.0) minnows; Jon Morris 7.0; Gil and Rob Sorrell 50 crappie; Hugh Hunt 25 crappie; Bob Moss length citation ring perch; Bill Mason limit crappie 1-length citation; Ben York and Cody Whitt 14.5-pound bag; Steve Hubbard and Nate Mcmillion, 50 crappie; Mark Matheny and Joe Rogers, 50 crappie 1-length citation; Bill Johnson and Jim Mathews 50 crappie; John Mason 6.0-pound bass
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir held fairly steady this week around 300 feet. Water conditions continued to improve from previous weeks. Gaston has settled down as well and was under 200 feet this week. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s and well into the 50s in many locations. Finding the warmest water right now is key.
The largemouth bass continue to move to shoreline cover and the shallows in pre-spawn mode. The larger females have been showing up and this continued this week. Last weekend, with the good weather, there were many anglers on the water and the fishing was crowded. Big tournaments are underway in Lake Country, so it pays to be patient and have numerous locations to fish. Gordon Griffin won the Bass Pro Shops VA Open Series on Lake Gaston with 23.20 pounds this past weekend, anchored by a 6.02-pound big fish. Gordon reported catching his fish on moving baits in 2-4 feet of water.
Anglers are targeting these shallow bass with spinnerbaits and crankbaits primarily, and soft plastics are also coming into play. The lipless crankbait will soon give way to wider wobble versions such as a Bandit, although red and chartreuse colors will continue to dominate, particularly in stained water. Spinnerbaits will excel when slow rolled and especially with wind and rock. As the afternoon temperatures rise, topwater lures such as a buzz bait will come into play, especially as temperatures get close to the 60s.
Big crappie continued showing up this week as well, and in good numbers. Upstream spawning creeks typically turn on first, but the good bite will move downlake now as we head farther into spring. Spider rigging techniques for crappie are still producing great results, and success in 12 feet of water was reported, using 1/32 curly tail jigs. Several fish over two pounds are being reported by many anglers. Anglers should start their search towards the backs of creeks moving around 0.2 to 0.6 mph and can start shallow and move deeper as needed. Some report catching nice stripers while spider rigging, which always presents itself as quite a surprise.
Zach Royce of Blues Brothers Charters reported exception trips this week for stripers, largemouth and spots. Zach reported that he and his group caught so many spots that they lost count, and he also had one of the best days striper fishing he has had in months.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Those that are heading out to ocean wrecks are catching quality tautogs, sheepshead and seabass. The seabass must be released, as they are out of season. Crab is the top choice for the togs.
The few boats that have traveled offshore out of Hatteras have returned with blackfin tuna, yellowfin tuna, king mackerel and triggerfish.
The surf fishing along the Outer Banks is still slow. A few folks are catching sea mullet, black drum, puppy drum and blow toads.
Inside the Chesapeake Bay, some have observed stunned — or dead — speckled trout floating in the tributaries due to the recent cold water temps.
Freshwater: The tidal rivers are heating up and producing a big variety of catches. The yellow perch bite is continuing. The white perch bite is increasing. And the shad are showing up more frequently.
There have been more reports of shad catches on the Rappahannock River than the James, however. The James River will certainly produce its share of shad. As always, there are many choices of lures to use to fool the shad. Small spoons, grubs, shad darts and flies are some of the more popular ones. There’s no telling what the hottest color will be this year.
The shad bite and the white perch bite usually peak around the middle of April. Many will use bloodworms and night crawlers for the perch. Cut bait works well also.
Every species in the river becomes energized when the shad and perch run materializes. The bass, crappie and catfish action increases every day. All the tidal rivers should be explored to take advantage of the abundant resources that are available. We are approaching the very best time of the year to be fishing the tidal rivers.
As the shad run occurs, so does the rockfish run. All rockfish that are caught inland must be released at this time. Some of the better bait choices right now are spinnerbaits, lipless crankbaits, Alabama rigs and swim baits. These are working everywhere but especially the tidal water.
The lakes are heating up nicely also, although this week has cooled, dropping water temps. Crappie have taken residence under the docks, in many of the lakes — especially Lake Anna, Kerr Lake, and Lake Gaston.
Bass seem to be scattered, as they are being caught on many types of cover in their pre-spawn mode. Water temperatures this weekend were in the 48-56 degree range. On Sunday, 16.82 pounds won a tournament at Kerr, while Anna produced a 20.87-pound winning bag. Look for heavy weights to come from Lake Anna this weekend, as the Virginia Elite 70 Tournament kicks off the 2021 season.
Smith Mountain Lake is another lake to watch closely this time of year, as it has an impressive population of bass — both smallmouth and largemouth.
The upper James River finally has returned to normal. So, this is another option for trophy opportunities, particularly the smallmouth bass. Take advantage of this soon, as the James can change quickly.
Smaller lakes and ponds should not be overlooked as they, too, are warming up quickly. The crappie are turning on quite well. Small grubs and small-to-medium minnows are hard to beat.
