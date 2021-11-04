Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday surface water temperatures were in the upper 50s in the lower lake Wednesday. The lake level was about three inches above the top of the dam. The surface water was light brown and very slightly cloudy in the central lower lake. Water became more cloudy deeper, on windy shorelines and in some creeks.
A few small blue cats and bullheads were on flats, along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, they were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most larger crappie were on deeper flats or on channel edges in the main lake, frequently around wood cover such as brush piles or near the dam. Numerous small and a few larger crappie were in channels. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, tubes, curly tail grubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channel edges in the main lake, and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Most bluegill and shellcracker were on deep flats, on channel edges or in channels. They hit on live worms, wet flies, Nikko nymphs, Wright Bait Co. 1-inch curly tail grubs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were in the lower ends of some creeks and around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges in the main lake. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, jigs and topwater baits.
Fishing with Capt. Conway: Bobby Hall and Maurice Riddle caught 27 crappie and three bluegill; Rick Dagenais and James Triplett caught 16 crappie and a bluegill; Tom Porter caught 13 crappie, five bluegill, two white perch and a largemouth bass.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: The bite for speckled trout and puppy drum is top notch right now. The water temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, which is great for this time of year. Topwater baits are still being thrown with success, but the 3-4 inch paddle tail swim baits are producing big numbers of fish. Some are throwing or trolling Mirr-O-Lures with success already. The more popular areas for both of these species are the Hampton area, the Northern Neck area and the Virginia Beach/Norfolk area. Areas from the James River to the Rappahannock River are consistent, as well. These tributaries are loaded with piers and boat docks, which can be strong fish attractors for both the trout and the pups.
The oceanfront surf and piers are giving up good-sized trout and drum. The tributaries are producing rockfish, also. Trolling inside the rivers is what many do to locate and hook up with keeper rockfish. Popular baits are stretch baits, tandem rigs with 6-inch shad baits and 1-ounce lipless crankbaits. Jigging is becoming more popular, as more anglers are adjusting to and using quality electronics to locate schools of fish holding along the bottom. Many prefer to use three-ounce bucktails dressed with 6-7 inch flukes or twister tails. Night fishing in places such as Lynnhaven Inlet and the CBBT has been giving up keeper rockfish.
When conditions allow or anglers decide to brave the elements, seabass and flounder are biting on ocean wrecks. This is a bite that remains strong through the winter. Along with seabass and flounder, tautog will also remain active through the winter on ocean wrecks as well as bay structures, such as the CBBT.
Unfavorable conditions have kept many of the offshore boats docked lately. So, not many reports have come in.
The surf and pier anglers along the OBX have been doing well with speckled trout and puppy drum. The point at Cape Hatteras has been producing some big drum lately, and bluefish have made a showing up and down the beaches, but it's usually later in the month when the bigger blues blitz the beaches.
Freshwater: The upper James River has dropped to a good level, so look for the catches of smallmouth to increase as November is typically one of the better months for the bigger fish. Fish shallow with moving baits, such as chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and crawfish crankbaits. Topwater baits will also draw strikes, especially from the larger fish.
The lower James and Chickahominy rivers are cooling down quickly, and the big fish are on the move. Shallow feeding movements are becoming more frequent, as bass feed up for the colder months. The grass and vegetation is still holding the majority of the bass, but sunny days will sometimes draw the fish to wood structure. The pits along the James are drawing the bait, and schooling action is occurring more frequently. A lipless crankbait is an excellent bait for this scenario as they can be cast long distances and fished at any depth. The ¼-ounce version is sometimes better, as it matches the baitfish size right now.
The lakes have been tougher than usual lately, but this will change quickly. Recent rains have raised the levels somewhat, which brought forth a spark in some of the lakes. Kerr Lake is currently at 298.08 feet. Find the brush piles, and you’ll find the crappie at Kerr. Brush is holding the crappie at other lakes also, but so are the bridges, as they provide current, bait and ambush edges.
Look for the stripers to be moving shallow at Anna. Casting swim baits to the flats in the upper sections will usually find the feeding fish. The Christopher Run area is usually good during the entire month of November. On the Pamunkey side, Plentiful Creek is a good place to start. These areas are good for both stripers and bass.
-- Compiled by Lily Betts