Fishing report

When conditions allow or anglers decide to brave the elements, seabass and flounder are biting on ocean wrecks. This is a bite that remains strong through the winter. Along with seabass and flounder, tautog will also remain active through the winter on ocean wrecks as well as bay structures, such as the CBBT.

Unfavorable conditions have kept many of the offshore boats docked lately. So, not many reports have come in.

The surf and pier anglers along the OBX have been doing well with speckled trout and puppy drum. The point at Cape Hatteras has been producing some big drum lately, and bluefish have made a showing up and down the beaches, but it's usually later in the month when the bigger blues blitz the beaches.

Freshwater: The upper James River has dropped to a good level, so look for the catches of smallmouth to increase as November is typically one of the better months for the bigger fish. Fish shallow with moving baits, such as chatterbaits, spinnerbaits and crawfish crankbaits. Topwater baits will also draw strikes, especially from the larger fish.