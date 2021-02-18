Fishing report

Michaelson said that the striper fishery is good but not necessarily a trophy lake such as Smith Mountain Lake. He advises that since Kerr can get rather warm in the summers, and the stripers are a cool-water species, they can struggle. Productivity has declined somewhat, but it is still an excellent fishery. The top end typically is around 10 pounds. Visit the website or Youtube to check out this informative video; the Virginia DWR plans to release more videos in the coming months.

With the continued winter weather, the crappie move to the shallows has been limited, and the long-lining technique is a key when this happens. Even though we are still in winter, the crappie are early spawners, and there will be a push to the shallows. Some fishermen are still targeting brushpiles, and if anglers can find clearer water, this will remain a key technique.

The largemouth bass fishing slowed recently, and most anglers are focused on the Nutbush Creek area around Satterwhite again this week. With the stained water, shallow techniques such as jigs and crankbaits have been a focus, but cold muddy water can be tough conditions.