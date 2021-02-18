Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the lower 40s throughout the lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about 10 inches above the top of the dam, and current was obvious in the upper half of the lake. The water was light brown and clear to slightly cloudy in the central lower lake, and cloudiness increased farther up the lake.
Temperature fluctuations over the Past two weeks have slowed activity of most fish species, and the strong current in the upper lake has pushed many species into areas out of the main current. Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats, channel edges or in channels. Most schools were not very active, but occasional active fish were hitting live minnows, small swim baits on jigs or drop shot rigs and small blade baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Larger bluegill and shellcracker were in channels or on wood cover but were mostly inactive. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms, Nikko nymphs and small swimbaits. Pickerel and bass were located along a few shorelines, around cypress trees, on flats and on channel edges. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir water level jumped dramatically this week from all the ice and snow run off in the region and was in the range of 304.5 feet midweek. This is a significant five-foot increase over last week, and the lake is high and muddy. Kerr Dam floodgates releases into Lake Gaston were varied this week, as both levels in Gaston and Kerr had to be managed with all the run off. Lake Gaston surpassed the usually steady 200 feet again this week. With the winter storms in the latter part of the week, lake levels are likely to continue to rise. Water temperatures have been in the lower 40s and upper 30s in many locations this week.
Dan Michaelson is a fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and was recently featured on a department video in which he discussed the status of the striper fishery on Kerr Reservoir. In the video, he notes that the lake was created in the mid-1950s by damming the Dan and Stanton rivers. He notes that Kerr Reservoir is one of the few lakes in the country with natural reproduction of stripers.
There is enough room up the Stanton River in particular where they can move up and spawn, with the eggs subsequently moving back down to the lake to hatch. He states this is a very unique situation that most lakes do not possess. The department also supplementally stocks these fish and has been for years, and measures growth rates on samples taken each year. They also learn the survival rate, as well as how many new fish are entering the fishery. The department decides stocking rates based on optimizing the fishery and also takes into consideration that other species are competing for the same forage. This includes the largemouth, catfish and crappie.
Michaelson said that the striper fishery is good but not necessarily a trophy lake such as Smith Mountain Lake. He advises that since Kerr can get rather warm in the summers, and the stripers are a cool-water species, they can struggle. Productivity has declined somewhat, but it is still an excellent fishery. The top end typically is around 10 pounds. Visit the website or Youtube to check out this informative video; the Virginia DWR plans to release more videos in the coming months.
With the continued winter weather, the crappie move to the shallows has been limited, and the long-lining technique is a key when this happens. Even though we are still in winter, the crappie are early spawners, and there will be a push to the shallows. Some fishermen are still targeting brushpiles, and if anglers can find clearer water, this will remain a key technique.
The largemouth bass fishing slowed recently, and most anglers are focused on the Nutbush Creek area around Satterwhite again this week. With the stained water, shallow techniques such as jigs and crankbaits have been a focus, but cold muddy water can be tough conditions.
It is a great time of year to catch a trophy catfish, and stained water is not as much of a detriment as it is for other species. Anglers typically focus on deeper water targets this time of year when bait is present. The catfish usually hang out below schools of baitfish. Zakk Royce of Blues Brothers Charters has been reporting good blue cat catches on Gaston in the past week or two, despite the cold winter conditions that can make it quite tough on the fisherman. He was out recently when the high temperature was in the 30s, freezing rain and 15-mph winds. When clients cancelled due to conditions, Zakk still went out and was able to locate and catch some nice-sized catfish. Reports from Kerr Reservoir last week included similar weather conditions but anglers landing more thatn 15 catfish and some big ones, such as a 49-pound fish caught by Arthur Henderson.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Limits of seabass are being brought back to the docks from those targeting ocean wrecks. Nice tautogs are also being caught from ocean wrecks. A few of the boats that went out in the past week returned with some heavy bluefin tuna. This fishery usually sparks up in March.
Despite low water temps, some speckled trout and puppy drum have been caught in the Hampton area, mainly from the James River and the Elizabeth River. Some specks have been found floating, but still alive, due to the low water temperatures.
Freshwater: The cold weather has been holding many anglers back lately, but some of those who braved the elements were rewarded with outstanding catches. Lake Anna has been giving up some strong catches of bass this season along with good-sized stripers from the Dike 3 area. A five-fish limit of bass weighing 25-plus pounds was weighed in Monday. Groups of large bass often can be encountered while fishing during the coldest time of the year.
Lake Anna often can be a finicky opponent, as the bass tend to roam much of the time. This is the case in many of the deeper, clear lakes. Smith is another good example of an outstanding clear water lake. It has a healthy population of smallmouth, as well as large, landlocked stripers.
Bass fishing has been good on Kerr Lake this winter, despite the often-fluctuating water levels. The level is rising at this time with the current elevation at 303.27 feet. Rising water is also the case on the upper James, which is forecast to be at, or near, flood stage, this week. This will have an effect on the lower James, but not as much as the upper James.
There is sure to be debris scattered about on the tidal James this weekend. So, if venturing out, be aware. The Chickahominy is often a better choice when the water is rising at a fast pace and conditions are muddy on the James. The Chick stays clear in most cases, but the increased current will have to be dealt with and adjusted for. Chick Lake could be a great choice also. Good baits for these bodies of water are the lipless crankbait, chatterbaits, jerkbaits, jigs and, of course, blade baits — such as the Silver Buddy.
The Rappahannock River has been giving up good-sized crappie, catfish and largemouth bass. The yellow perch bite has yet to take off, but this may be due to the lack of participation of anglers.
— Compiled by Lily Betts