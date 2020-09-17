Fishing report

CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the high 70s to low 80s in the central lower lake on Wednesday. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam. The water was medium brown and clear in the central lake, with much more murky water near windy shorelines.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles, but a few were on deeper shorelines with wood cover. When active, crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks and were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Moderate numbers of bluegill and shellcracker were along main lake shorelines and in the lower areas of major creeks, in loose schools holding around wood cover or vegetation. When active, bluegill and shellcracker hit live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits.
Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and on channel edges, especially near the mouths of creeks. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Roger Totton and Anthony Cubbage caught 63 bluegill, five shellcracker and two bass; Jack and Dave Pong caught 137 bluegill, three shellcracker and one bass, all on fly rods; Ben Harris and Austin Swingle caught three bass; Tom Porter caught 38 bluegill, 13 crappie, one white perch, three blue cats and one bass.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir has continued on a slow fall over the past week and was well below 300 feet normal pool and down near 299 feet. Lake Gaston remained just below 200 feet, give or take a few inches. With the cooler evening temperatures and shorter days, the water temperatures have been dropping into the 70s in many areas this week.
As we move into fall, the baitfish will play an increasingly important role in locating and catching fish. Finding the baitfish typically requires a lot of time on the water and searching for the biggest schools and schools which have gamefish nearby. Baitfish are typically located using a combination of electronics and visual cues such as activity near or at the surface.
With this focus on baitfish, a lipless crankbait for the largemouth bass becomes a key lure of choice, and it can be fan cast in and around the schools of bait. Anglers vary the retrieve of this lure until they find the right speed and depth, but often it is a fast, steady retrieve that proves successful. As the bass follow the baitfish, they often will school up themselves, so once they are located the action can be fast and furious.
Another good lure choice in the early fall is a topwater popper, particularly in creek arms with bait and when the sky is overcast. This technique is working well right now in midlake creeks on Kerr such as Panhandle, Carter and Mill creeks. Mainlake coves and pockets also can hold shallow baitfish, and these can be particularly good in the early fall as the bass transition from summer depths.
Even though many largemouth bass are chasing baitfish and into their fall patterns already, some bass remain on deeper structures. To try to catch these deep cover bass, lures such as Carolina rigs and big Texas rigged worms are still recommended this week. The best areas for these fish are downlake near the dam, particularly the main lake points in about 10 to 15 feet of water.
White perch still can be caught on jigging spoons, and the bite has been good on red clay points below Clarksville on Kerr Reservoir. The crappie are beginning to move shallower, and brush piles from 8 to 12 feet deep in the midlake creeks are now doing well. Deeper brush out to 20 feet should also be checked. Even though vertically jigging spoons or casting a jig to a pile and swimming it over the top of the brush is working well, many anglers are still opting to use live bait for the less cooperative fish.
Also this week, those looking for catfish are reporting good results, particularly with controlled drifting since the cats are fairly scattered right now. Larger fish are being caught in the main lake, but greater numbers may be found in the creeks. These smaller catfish can be taken on either chicken or cut bait. It is a good time to get out and fish your favorite area of the lake because the catfish seem to be biting from one end to the other on Kerr and Gaston.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: There’s still plenty of cobia being caught from inside the Chesapeake Bay and along the oceanfront. Many of the catches of cobia are coming from the lower bay, such as the CBBT structures. There’s also plenty of red drum to be had also. The cobia can still be kept, but the drum over 26 inches must be thrown back.
Spanish mackerel catches are thriving throughout the Chesapeake Bay as anglers are hooking up from Reedville to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. And sizable bluefish — some over 8 pounds — have been caught with jigs from bay structures.
Speckled trout anglers always look forward to this time of year when the cool weather settles in and the trout become more active and shallower. Just about all of the inlets and rivers that feed into the bay will hold trout at one time or another. If grass is present, results are usually better. Live shrimp and finger mullet are great options under corks, and topwater baits will draw exciting strikes at any time. The topwater action will continue into October and sometimes November
The water temperature in Lynnhaven Inlet is 71 degrees. Flounder reports have decreased this week, but as long as there are favorable winds and clean water, the flounder action should increase.
Plenty of spot and sea mullet are being caught from inside the Rappahannock River, but they have been running small.
Charters are returning with bountiful catches of mahi. The blue and white Marlin have become more active also.
Northeast winds have been blowing lately, so the reports have been few from the surf and pier anglers along the Outer Banks. The sound anglers have been doing better by catching big reds and specks. Some of the piers in Nags Head have reported some big drum and good sized speckled trout.
Freshwater: There’s some incredible bass fishing taking place right now in Back Bay. It seems as though it has returned to how things used to be many years ago.
The tidal rivers are fishing well, especially the Rappahannock and Chickahominy. Winning weights are averaging 18 pounds or better with a five-fish limit. There have been some impressive weights in the evening tournaments on the Chick also. Small poppers, chatterbaits and Texas-rigged creature baits are doing well. Crankbaits in the four-inch range are working well also. Of course, the pads and grass should never be overlooked.
The three-day total winning weight during the Toyota Series on the Potomac River was 40 pounds. James Maupin of Stanardsville in Greene County took top honors. He had 13-plus pounds each of the three days. He reported using a spinnerbait and a swim jig. Two local anglers, Wayne Vaughan and Cody Pike, finished in the top 10.
We haven’t heard many reports from the upper James River, but conditions are right for great fishing. The topwater action can be phenomenal.
Weights from tournaments at Kerr Reservoir have been better since the start of September. Look for this fishery to improve as the weather cools as the topwater bite will improve greatly. Some are reporting a great topwater bite now. Schooling bass are occurring more now as baitfish are on the move throughout the lake. Smaller baits tend to work better in the fall, which will be officially upon us shortly.
Some heavy weights are coming from the bass anglers at Lake Anna now as 20 pounds won a tournament over the weekend. Bass are still relating to brush piles according to some reports. The striper anglers continue to do well with live shad and herring on down lines in the midlake area. Early mornings have been best. Crappie are relating to docks and some are moving towards shallower brush. The bridges in the upper portions should always be explored this time of year.
