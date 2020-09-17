Fishing report

With this focus on baitfish, a lipless crankbait for the largemouth bass becomes a key lure of choice, and it can be fan cast in and around the schools of bait. Anglers vary the retrieve of this lure until they find the right speed and depth, but often it is a fast, steady retrieve that proves successful. As the bass follow the baitfish, they often will school up themselves, so once they are located the action can be fast and furious.

Another good lure choice in the early fall is a topwater popper, particularly in creek arms with bait and when the sky is overcast. This technique is working well right now in midlake creeks on Kerr such as Panhandle, Carter and Mill creeks. Mainlake coves and pockets also can hold shallow baitfish, and these can be particularly good in the early fall as the bass transition from summer depths.

Even though many largemouth bass are chasing baitfish and into their fall patterns already, some bass remain on deeper structures. To try to catch these deep cover bass, lures such as Carolina rigs and big Texas rigged worms are still recommended this week. The best areas for these fish are downlake near the dam, particularly the main lake points in about 10 to 15 feet of water.