Five-run eighth sends Portland past Flying Squirrels

PORTLAND, Maine — Elih Marrero’s two-out RBI single capped a five-run eighth inning as the Portland SeaDogs rallied for a 6-5 Eastern League victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday afternoon.

Izzy Wilson and Tyler Dearden smacked run-scoring doubles off Ofelky Peralta as Portland (22-14) began its rally in the eighth. Nick Avila (0-1) relieved Peralta and allowed RBI singles to Wilyer Abreu, Wil Dalton and Marrero as the SeaDogs beat Richmond by one run for the third consecutive game.

Jacob Heyward homered in the second inning, his sixth of the year, for Richmond (11-24). Brandon Martorano hit a two-run double in the eighth, and Tyler Fitzgerald and Brett Auerbach also drove in runs.

Flying Squirrels starter Kyle Harrison went five innings, allowing one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out six. Harrison entered the game leading minor league baseball in strikeout percentage (41.0%) and strikeouts per nine innings (15.2).