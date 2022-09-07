Five-run ninth carries Flying Squirrels past Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — Jacob Heyward cracked a two-run home run to cap a five-run ninth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for an 8-6 Eastern League victory over the Bowie BaySox on Wednesday night.

Shane Matheny tied the game at 5-5 with a double in the ninth, then scored the go-ahead run for Richmond (21-37) on a throwing error by Bowie third baseman Coby Mayo. Heyward then hit his ninth homer of the season off Nolan Hoffman (2-2), who was raked for six runs — four earned — while getting only three outs.

Tristan Peters was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Squirrels.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee allowed three runs — all on solo home runs — in five innings on five hits and zero walks. He struck out four. Ryan Walker (7-2) was the beneficiary of Richmond’s ninth-inning outburst.