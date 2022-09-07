 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside

Five-run ninth carries Flying Squirrels past Bowie

  • 0

BOWIE, Md. — Jacob Heyward cracked a two-run home run to cap a five-run ninth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for an 8-6 Eastern League victory over the Bowie BaySox on Wednesday night.

Shane Matheny tied the game at 5-5 with a double in the ninth, then scored the go-ahead run for Richmond (21-37) on a throwing error by Bowie third baseman Coby Mayo. Heyward then hit his ninth homer of the season off Nolan Hoffman (2-2), who was raked for six runs — four earned — while getting only three outs.

Tristan Peters was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Squirrels.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee allowed three runs — all on solo home runs — in five innings on five hits and zero walks. He struck out four. Ryan Walker (7-2) was the beneficiary of Richmond’s ninth-inning outburst.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News