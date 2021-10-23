Flesch takes two-shot lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Past PGA Tour Champions winners Jeff Sluman (68-136) and Gene Sauers (68-136) are five back.

Nine players are at 137. Among them is Jim Furyk, a three-time winner this season and the second-ranked player in the Schwab Cup standings.

Flesch played bogey-free for the second day in a row. He is the only player in the field who has not made a bogey. He had one birdie on the front nine and added four on the inward nine. An up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the difficult 12th hole was a momentum keeper.

He has entered the final round as the leader three times previously but hasn’t won. He still won’t change his style.

“I’m not the guy who’s aiming at every pin. Never have been and just not in my nature. I pick my spots,” said Flesch, who pays attention to scoreboards. “I think you always have a sense of what is going on…I don’t plan on doing anything differently.”

The difference for Alker on Saturday after he posted a 63 on Friday was not putting as successfully.

“Sixty-three, you’ve got to putt well so I wasn’t quite there. I didn’t give myself as many chances. It’s tough to follow up. I was just kind of grinding away a little bit on the back nine,” Alker said.