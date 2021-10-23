 Skip to main content
Flesch takes two-shot lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The same, old golf tournament game plan is working just fine for Steve Flesch through 36 holes of the PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Flesch moved from second to first after touring the Country Club of Virginia’s par-72 James River Course in 5-under 67 on Saturday for a 36-hole total of 13-under 131.

The 54-year-old left-hander is chasing his second PGA Tour Champions victory. The first came in 2018. He is two strokes clear of first-round leader Steven Alker (70-133) and Schwab Cup standings leader and 2017 DECC winner Bernhard Langer (67-133).

Flesch shot a 64 on Friday and said Saturday, “I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday. I didn’t get off to a quick start. I parred the first five holes, but then when I got to 6 [par-5], I made a nice birdie and played another great back nine [4-under 32] today.

“I’ve just been kind of playing this week like I have the last, I guess, two months. I’m not hitting shots I don’t feel comfortable hitting…I’m just hitting shots I know I can pull off and I’m not taking unnecessary chances…And the putter’s hot, so I just want to get the ball on the green and give myself a chance to run it in. That’s kind of the game plan and that will be the plan tomorrow. It’s working. I’m going to stick with it.”

The leader board is crowded behind the top three. Tim Petrovic (67-134) and Doug Barron (68-134) trail Flesch by three strokes. Barron won the Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic in this wraparound season. Petrovic has been second twice, one of which was a major, the Senior PGA Championship.

Past PGA Tour Champions winners Jeff Sluman (68-136) and Gene Sauers (68-136) are five back.

Nine players are at 137. Among them is Jim Furyk, a three-time winner this season and the second-ranked player in the Schwab Cup standings.

Flesch played bogey-free for the second day in a row. He is the only player in the field who has not made a bogey. He had one birdie on the front nine and added four on the inward nine. An up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the difficult 12th hole was a momentum keeper.

He has entered the final round as the leader three times previously but hasn’t won. He still won’t change his style.

“I’m not the guy who’s aiming at every pin. Never have been and just not in my nature. I pick my spots,” said Flesch, who pays attention to scoreboards. “I think you always have a sense of what is going on…I don’t plan on doing anything differently.”

The difference for Alker on Saturday after he posted a 63 on Friday was not putting as successfully.

“Sixty-three, you’ve got to putt well so I wasn’t quite there. I didn’t give myself as many chances. It’s tough to follow up. I was just kind of grinding away a little bit on the back nine,” Alker said.

Alker logged three birdies and a bogey on the outward nine, bogeyed No. 10, then ran off seven consecutive pars before finishing with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

“I always look at the last hole and go, OK, we’ll get some positives going forward. That’s always a good sign,” he said. “I think as long as I get to the back nine around the lead [Sunday], it will be good. It will be fun.”

Langer has been a fixture at or near the top of the DECC leader board from the beginning, but he was unhappy with his finish on Saturday. Five birdies and a bogey on the front helped him move into a share of the lead, but he only made one birdie on the back.

“I got off to a great start, hit the ball pretty decent and made some putts,” he said. “Then [I wasn’t] pleased with my par-par-par finish, two par 5s. Wish I had made one birdie at least, but just lack of length off the tee put me in a position where it wasn’t easy, but still could have made one birdie somewhere and I didn’t. Got to just make it up tomorrow.”

Defending champion Phil Mickelson hit two balls out of bounds on his closing hole, the par-5 ninth, and made a quadruple bogey. He shot a 74 and is tied for 49th. Tom Pernice Jr. posted the day’s low score, a 65.

Scores

At The Country Club of Virginia

Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72

Steve Flesch 64-67 — 131

Bernhard Langer 66-67 — 133

Steven Alker 63-70 — 133

Tim Petrovic 67-67 — 134

Doug Barron 66-68 — 134

Jeff Sluman 68-68 — 136

Gene Sauers 68-68 — 136

Scott Parel 70-67 — 137

Scott Dunlap 71-66 — 137

Jim Furyk 69-68 — 137

Cameron Beckman 70-67 — 137

Kenny Perry 69-68 — 137

Ken Duke 68-69 — 137

Bob Estes 66-71 — 137

Matt Gogel 66-71 — 137

Stephen Ames 66-71 — 137

Alex Cejka 68-70 — 138

Marco Dawson 70-69 — 139

Jay Haas 71-68 — 139

Darren Clarke 69-70 — 139

David Toms 69-70 — 139

Tom Byrum 68-71 — 139

Thongchai Jaidee 73-66 — 139

Shane Bertsch 67-72 — 139

Woody Austin 71-69 — 140

Retief Goosen 69-71 — 140

Tom Lehman 69-71 — 140

Kirk Triplett 68-72 — 140

Tim Herron 68-72 — 140

Joe Durant 71-70 — 141

Glen Day 71-70 — 141

Rod Pampling 72-69 — 141

Mike Weir 73-68 — 141

Robert Karlsson 74-67 — 141

Miguel Angel Jimenez 74-67 — 141

Ernie Els 70-72 — 142

Jeff Maggert 72-70 — 142

Stephen Leaney 73-69 — 142

Rocco Mediate 71-72 — 143

Billy Mayfair 70-73 — 143

David McKenzie 71-72 — 143

Brett Quigley 71-72 — 143

Paul Stankowski 71-72 — 143

Jose Maria Olazabal 69-74 — 143

Brandt Jobe 69-74 — 143

Stephen Dodd 69-74 — 143

Willie Wood 72-71 — 143

Tom Pernice Jr. 79-65 — 144

Phil Mickelson 71-74 — 145

Wes Short Jr. 73-72 — 145

K.J. Choi 73-72 — 145

Dicky Pride 71-75 — 146

Vijay Singh 73-73 — 146

Colin Montgomerie 76-70 — 146

Billy Andrade 71-76 — 147

Duffy Waldorf 72-75 — 147

Lee Janzen 74-73 — 147

Paul Broadhurst 74-73 — 147

Paul Goydos 73-75 — 148

Kent Jones 73-75 — 148

Tom Gillis 76-74 — 150

Chris DiMarco 72-79 — 151

Ken Tanigawa 80-71 — 151

Withdrew

Davis Love III; John Daly

Sunday’s tee times

First tee

10:25 a.m.: Glen Day, Rod Pampling, Mike Weir; 10:36: Kirk Triplett, Tim Herron, Joe Durant; 10:47: Woody Austin, Retief Goosen, Tom Lehman; 10:58: Tom Byrum, Thongchai Jaidee, Shane Bertsch

11:09: Jay Haas, Darren Clarke, David Toms; 11:20: Stephen Ames, Alex Cejka, Marco Dawson; 11:31: Ken Duke, Bob Estes, Matt Gogel; 11:42: Jim Furyk, Cameron Beckman, Kenny Perry; 11:53: Gene Sauers, Scott Parel, Scott Dunlap

12:04 p.m.: Tim Petrovic, Doug Barron, Jeff Sluman; 12:15: Steve Flesch, Bernhard Langer, Steven Alker

10th tee

10:30 a.m.: Robert Karlsson, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Ernie Els; 10:41: Jeff Maggert, Stephen Leaney, Rocco Mediate; 10:52: Billy Mayfair, David McKenzie, Brett Quigley

11:03: Paul Stankowski, José María Olazábal, Brandt Jobe; 11:14: Stephen Dodd, Willie Wood, Tom Pernice Jr.; 11:25: Phil Mickelson, Wes Short Jr., K.J. Choi; 11:36: Dicky Pride, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie; 11:47: Billy Andrade, Duffy Waldorf, Lee Janzen; 11:58: Paul Broadhurst, Paul Goydos, Kent Jones

12:09 p.m.: Tom Gillis, Chris DiMarco, Ken Tanigawa

