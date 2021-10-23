Flesch takes two-shot lead in Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The same, old golf tournament game plan is working just fine for Steve Flesch through 36 holes of the PGA Tour Champions Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
Flesch moved from second to first after touring the Country Club of Virginia’s par-72 James River Course in 5-under 67 on Saturday for a 36-hole total of 13-under 131.
The 54-year-old left-hander is chasing his second PGA Tour Champions victory. The first came in 2018. He is two strokes clear of first-round leader Steven Alker (70-133) and Schwab Cup standings leader and 2017 DECC winner Bernhard Langer (67-133).
Flesch shot a 64 on Friday and said Saturday, “I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday. I didn’t get off to a quick start. I parred the first five holes, but then when I got to 6 [par-5], I made a nice birdie and played another great back nine [4-under 32] today.
“I’ve just been kind of playing this week like I have the last, I guess, two months. I’m not hitting shots I don’t feel comfortable hitting…I’m just hitting shots I know I can pull off and I’m not taking unnecessary chances…And the putter’s hot, so I just want to get the ball on the green and give myself a chance to run it in. That’s kind of the game plan and that will be the plan tomorrow. It’s working. I’m going to stick with it.”
The leader board is crowded behind the top three. Tim Petrovic (67-134) and Doug Barron (68-134) trail Flesch by three strokes. Barron won the Tour’s Shaw Charity Classic in this wraparound season. Petrovic has been second twice, one of which was a major, the Senior PGA Championship.
Past PGA Tour Champions winners Jeff Sluman (68-136) and Gene Sauers (68-136) are five back.
Nine players are at 137. Among them is Jim Furyk, a three-time winner this season and the second-ranked player in the Schwab Cup standings.
Flesch played bogey-free for the second day in a row. He is the only player in the field who has not made a bogey. He had one birdie on the front nine and added four on the inward nine. An up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the difficult 12th hole was a momentum keeper.
He has entered the final round as the leader three times previously but hasn’t won. He still won’t change his style.
“I’m not the guy who’s aiming at every pin. Never have been and just not in my nature. I pick my spots,” said Flesch, who pays attention to scoreboards. “I think you always have a sense of what is going on…I don’t plan on doing anything differently.”
The difference for Alker on Saturday after he posted a 63 on Friday was not putting as successfully.
“Sixty-three, you’ve got to putt well so I wasn’t quite there. I didn’t give myself as many chances. It’s tough to follow up. I was just kind of grinding away a little bit on the back nine,” Alker said.
Alker logged three birdies and a bogey on the outward nine, bogeyed No. 10, then ran off seven consecutive pars before finishing with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
“I always look at the last hole and go, OK, we’ll get some positives going forward. That’s always a good sign,” he said. “I think as long as I get to the back nine around the lead [Sunday], it will be good. It will be fun.”
Langer has been a fixture at or near the top of the DECC leader board from the beginning, but he was unhappy with his finish on Saturday. Five birdies and a bogey on the front helped him move into a share of the lead, but he only made one birdie on the back.
“I got off to a great start, hit the ball pretty decent and made some putts,” he said. “Then [I wasn’t] pleased with my par-par-par finish, two par 5s. Wish I had made one birdie at least, but just lack of length off the tee put me in a position where it wasn’t easy, but still could have made one birdie somewhere and I didn’t. Got to just make it up tomorrow.”
Defending champion Phil Mickelson hit two balls out of bounds on his closing hole, the par-5 ninth, and made a quadruple bogey. He shot a 74 and is tied for 49th. Tom Pernice Jr. posted the day’s low score, a 65.
Scores
At The Country Club of Virginia
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Steve Flesch 64-67 — 131
Bernhard Langer 66-67 — 133
Steven Alker 63-70 — 133
Tim Petrovic 67-67 — 134
Doug Barron 66-68 — 134
Jeff Sluman 68-68 — 136
Gene Sauers 68-68 — 136
Scott Parel 70-67 — 137
Scott Dunlap 71-66 — 137
Jim Furyk 69-68 — 137
Cameron Beckman 70-67 — 137
Kenny Perry 69-68 — 137
Ken Duke 68-69 — 137
Bob Estes 66-71 — 137
Matt Gogel 66-71 — 137
Stephen Ames 66-71 — 137
Alex Cejka 68-70 — 138
Marco Dawson 70-69 — 139
Jay Haas 71-68 — 139
Darren Clarke 69-70 — 139
David Toms 69-70 — 139
Tom Byrum 68-71 — 139
Thongchai Jaidee 73-66 — 139
Shane Bertsch 67-72 — 139
Woody Austin 71-69 — 140
Retief Goosen 69-71 — 140
Tom Lehman 69-71 — 140
Kirk Triplett 68-72 — 140
Tim Herron 68-72 — 140
Joe Durant 71-70 — 141
Glen Day 71-70 — 141
Rod Pampling 72-69 — 141
Mike Weir 73-68 — 141
Robert Karlsson 74-67 — 141
Miguel Angel Jimenez 74-67 — 141
Ernie Els 70-72 — 142
Jeff Maggert 72-70 — 142
Stephen Leaney 73-69 — 142
Rocco Mediate 71-72 — 143
Billy Mayfair 70-73 — 143
David McKenzie 71-72 — 143
Brett Quigley 71-72 — 143
Paul Stankowski 71-72 — 143
Jose Maria Olazabal 69-74 — 143
Brandt Jobe 69-74 — 143
Stephen Dodd 69-74 — 143
Willie Wood 72-71 — 143
Tom Pernice Jr. 79-65 — 144
Phil Mickelson 71-74 — 145
Wes Short Jr. 73-72 — 145
K.J. Choi 73-72 — 145
Dicky Pride 71-75 — 146
Vijay Singh 73-73 — 146
Colin Montgomerie 76-70 — 146
Billy Andrade 71-76 — 147
Duffy Waldorf 72-75 — 147
Lee Janzen 74-73 — 147
Paul Broadhurst 74-73 — 147
Paul Goydos 73-75 — 148
Kent Jones 73-75 — 148
Tom Gillis 76-74 — 150
Chris DiMarco 72-79 — 151
Ken Tanigawa 80-71 — 151
Withdrew
Davis Love III; John Daly
Sunday’s tee times
First tee
10:25 a.m.: Glen Day, Rod Pampling, Mike Weir; 10:36: Kirk Triplett, Tim Herron, Joe Durant; 10:47: Woody Austin, Retief Goosen, Tom Lehman; 10:58: Tom Byrum, Thongchai Jaidee, Shane Bertsch
11:09: Jay Haas, Darren Clarke, David Toms; 11:20: Stephen Ames, Alex Cejka, Marco Dawson; 11:31: Ken Duke, Bob Estes, Matt Gogel; 11:42: Jim Furyk, Cameron Beckman, Kenny Perry; 11:53: Gene Sauers, Scott Parel, Scott Dunlap
12:04 p.m.: Tim Petrovic, Doug Barron, Jeff Sluman; 12:15: Steve Flesch, Bernhard Langer, Steven Alker
10th tee
10:30 a.m.: Robert Karlsson, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Ernie Els; 10:41: Jeff Maggert, Stephen Leaney, Rocco Mediate; 10:52: Billy Mayfair, David McKenzie, Brett Quigley
11:03: Paul Stankowski, José María Olazábal, Brandt Jobe; 11:14: Stephen Dodd, Willie Wood, Tom Pernice Jr.; 11:25: Phil Mickelson, Wes Short Jr., K.J. Choi; 11:36: Dicky Pride, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie; 11:47: Billy Andrade, Duffy Waldorf, Lee Janzen; 11:58: Paul Broadhurst, Paul Goydos, Kent Jones
12:09 p.m.: Tom Gillis, Chris DiMarco, Ken Tanigawa