Flying Squirrels bow to Baysox in series finale

The Richmond Flying Squirrels hit four home runs but dropped a 7-6 decision to the Bowie Baysox on Sunday in the series finale at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie, Md.

The Squirrels (44-46) hit 15 homers in the series and 26 in 14 games at Prince George’s Stadium this year.

In the fifth inning, Vince Fernandez cut Richmond’s deficit to 5-2 by hitting a solo home run with one out. With Mitchell Tolman at second base, Sandro Fabian hit a two-run homer to pull Richmond to 5-4, and David Villar tied the score with a home run to left field. It was the first time this season that the Squirrels hit three homers in an inning and the first time they hit back-to-back homers.

Bowie (52-35) took back the lead, 7-5, in the fifth inning after Gerson Garabito (1-3) gave up a solo home run to Zach Watson and an RBI groundout to Toby Welk.

Villar trimmed the deficit to 7-6 with his second home run of the day off Baysox reliever David Lebron (4-0). Villar went 3 for 5 while collecting his 13th and 14th home runs of the season, tying him for the team lead with Fernandez.

On Saturday night, the Squirrels hit three home runs and got a solid start from Akeel Morris (3-0) in a 10-1 victory in the second game of a doubleheader after Bowie had won the opener 10-9.