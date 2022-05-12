 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels drop 8-2 road decision to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Jake Alu and Brady Lindsly drove in two runs apiece as the Harrisburg Senators recorded an 8-2 Eastern League victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night.

Center fielder Shane Matheny hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season for Richmond (18-12), but the Flying Squirrels could muster only two hits in their other 29 at-bats.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (0-3) allowed six runs — four earned — on eight hits and zero walks in 5ß innings. He struck out six as his ERA rose to 5.19.

