Flying Squirrels edge Reading in first game of doubleheader
READING, Pa. — Shortstop Shane Matheny’s solo home run in the fourth inning was the difference in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 2-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

David Villar drove in the first run for Richmond on a first-inning single. Reading answered with an RBI single by Daniel Brito in the bottom of the frame.

The Flying Squirrels’ Caleb Kilian and Ronnie Williams combined on an eight-hitter. Kilian pitched the first four innings, allowing the one run, and Williams (3-0) pitched the final three innings.

