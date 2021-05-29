Flying Squirrels edge Reading in first game of doubleheader

READING, Pa. — Shortstop Shane Matheny’s solo home run in the fourth inning was the difference in the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 2-1 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
David Villar drove in the first run for Richmond on a first-inning single. Reading answered with an RBI single by Daniel Brito in the bottom of the frame.
The Flying Squirrels’ Caleb Kilian and Ronnie Williams combined on an eight-hitter. Kilian pitched the first four innings, allowing the one run, and Williams (3-0) pitched the final three innings.
Vince Shaw
