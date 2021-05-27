Flying Squirrels edge Reading in first game of doubleheader

READING, Pa. — Ronnie Freeman stroked a two-run triple as part of a three-run fourth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels edged the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 on Thursday night in the first game of a Double-A Northeast League doubleheader.
Heliot Ramos scored on a wild pitch for Richmond in the first, and Vince Fernandez drove in Freeman with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Flying Squirrels starter Gerson Garabito allowed three runs in three innings. Luis Amaya (2-0) hurled a scoreless fourth to earn the win, and Raffi Vizcaino pitched a perfect seventh to record his second save.
Jorge Bonifacio homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Reading.
Vince Shaw
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.