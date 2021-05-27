 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flying Squirrels edge Reading in first game of doubleheader
0 comments

Flying Squirrels edge Reading in first game of doubleheader

  • 0

READING, Pa. — Ronnie Freeman stroked a two-run triple as part of a three-run fourth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels edged the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 on Thursday night in the first game of a Double-A Northeast League doubleheader.

Heliot Ramos scored on a wild pitch for Richmond in the first, and Vince Fernandez drove in Freeman with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Flying Squirrels starter Gerson Garabito allowed three runs in three innings. Luis Amaya (2-0) hurled a scoreless fourth to earn the win, and Raffi Vizcaino pitched a perfect seventh to record his second save.

Jorge Bonifacio homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Reading.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News