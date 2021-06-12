Flying Squirrels' Hjelle, Villar used 2020 without season to finish collegiate degrees

Sean Hjelle has always wanted to teach.
The Fridley, Minn., native went to school at the University of Kentucky, at first, to be a high school teacher.
But he also happened to be an elite talent as pitcher. The 6-11 right-hander was the 2017 SEC pitcher of the year for the Wildcats.
After his junior season in 2018, Hjelle was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, by the Giants.
Still, in the back of his mind, he always intended to return to Kentucky at some point to finish his undergraduate degree.
“I wasn’t going to let that opportunity waste away,” said Hjelle, now in Richmond with the Giants’ Double-A affiliate, the Flying Squirrels.
Teammate David Villar, a third baseman for the Squirrels, felt the same way after he was also drafted in 2018 by the Giants in the 11th round out of the University of South Florida. Villar, like Hjelle, was selected after his junior year with a year to go on a criminology degree.
“Before I was a baseball player, I’m always a student-athlete,” Villar said. “So finishing my degree, to at least have a backup plan, was the most important thing.”
So with no minor league season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hjelle and Villar, like some other peers in minor league baseball, used the extra time to hit the books again and complete their degrees.
Villar took two classes last spring, three last summer and four last fall to graduate last December. Hjelle had about 15 credits to go, and after fall semester work last year, he graduated in December as well. Both completed their course work online.
Back in baseball this year, both can add “college graduate” to their résumés.
“Baseball’s awesome and I love it and it can take me places, but it’s not a guarantee that it’s going to take me places,” Hjelle said. “But it is a guarantee that it’s going to end one day. So having that degree, having that in the back pocket as a Plan B, I feel like that’s just too smart to not do it.”
Tristan Beck, another 2018 draftee, out of Stanford, also finished his degree before this season, Hjelle said. Beck, a Squirrels right-hander, is on the seven-day disabled list.
Hjelle took on coursework toward a secondary social studies education degree before he was drafted. Over time, his interest shifted toward teaching at the university level. The 24 year old switched his track to history from secondary social studies education as he eyed a return to school last year, with the idea of later getting a master’s degree or Ph.D. to instruct at a college.
Hjelle, living in Lexington, had virtual classes three days a week last fall semester. His days consisted of morning baseball workouts, then class in the afternoon.
It was special to complete the course work last December, he said, being able to go back to his parents and say, “Hey, I came back and I did it, just like I told you I would.”
It meant even more to Hjelle to able to tell his 1-year-old son, George, what he did when he’s older.
“That’s hopefully something that he can look up to and be proud of, and me,” Hjelle said.
At USF, Villar gravitated to a criminology degree because of an interest in law. He said he’d love to pursue law school after baseball.
Villar originally returned to USF to take three classes in fall 2018, following his first season of pro ball, before he continued last year.
“It was a very seamless process, and it’s just great to have that accomplishment, be able to say, ‘I’m done with my undergrad degree,’” Villar said.
Villar, a 24-year-old who grew up in Pembroke Pines, Fla., said the two main things he’d want to do outside baseball are to be a private investigator or a baseball agent.
Both he and Hjelle have done well with pro baseball. Villar is leading the Squirrels with 16 RBIs, and tied for the team lead with five home runs. Hjelle, the No. 11-rated prospect in the Giants organization by MLB.com, has a 3-1 record and 3.51 ERA in 33⅓ innings.
Both used last year to earn an extra tool to put in their back pockets. Both are glad they did.
“It’s right there in front of you,” Hjelle said, “just reach out and grab it and get it done.”
Saturday’s game
Flying Squirrels 7, Harrisburg 4: In the penultimate game of Richmond’s series against Harrisburg, the Flying Squirrels beat the Senators in front of 7,087 at The Diamond.
The Squirrels fell behind 4-3 in the sixth, but a two-run double by Sandro Fabian in the seventh shot them back ahead. Then Frankie Tostado added a two-run home run to right field in the eighth. Tostado finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
The teams finish their series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
In roster news, the Giants released infielder Ryan Howard, who played 232 games for the Squirrels from 2018 to 2021. Left-hander pitcher Michael Plassmeyer, who was acquired by the Giants in a Friday trade with the Rays, for right-hander Matt Wisler and cash, was assigned to Richmond.
Friday’s game
Harrisburg 6, Flying Squirrels 2: Luis Reyes’ two-run double in the fourth inning gave the Senators a lead they would not relinquish in a game that started about 90 minutes late becuase of rain. Heliot Ramos cracked a fifth-inning solo home run for Richmond.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr