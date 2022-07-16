Flying Squirrels' Jensen shines in Double-A debut

ALTOONA, Pa. — Will Jensen threw five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell 1-0 to Eastern League foe Altoona on a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

Jensen allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Jensen was promoted from High-A Eugene, where he was 6-3 with a 2.84 ERA in 15 starts, including a 4-0 mark with a 1.46 ERA in his final four starts for Eugene.

The Curve plated the winning run when Connor Scott lofted a fly ball to center field that was deep enough to score Fabricio Macias from third.

Richmond held to just two hits, singles by Tyler Fitzgerald and Brandon Martorano.