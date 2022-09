BOWIE, Md. — Andrew Daschbach hit a sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Bowie BaySox a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in an Eastern League game on Saturday night.

Diego Rincones drove in the only run for Richmond (22-39) with a double in the sixth. Shane Matheny had three of Richmond’s six hits.

Flying Squirrels starter Kai-Wei Teng went 4ª innings, allowing one run on two hits and six walks. He struck out seven.