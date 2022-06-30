 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Times-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Brown Distributing

Flying Squirrels routed again -- 15-5 -- at Bowie

  • 0

BOWIE, Md. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels suffered their second consecutive blowout loss Thursday, falling 15-5 to the Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game.

Richmond was routed 12-1 by Bowie on Wednesday and is now 0-3 to start the second half of the Eastern League season after winning the first-half title and clinching a playoff berth.

Hudson Haskin homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs for Bowie. Cesar Prieto, a day after driving in five runs, plated three more while going 4 for 5. J.D. Mundy homered and drove in three runs. He homered twice Wednesday.

The Double-A debut for Richmond right-hander Ryan Murphy did not go well. He was blasted for nine runs on nine hits and five walks in 3ª innings. He struck out four and gave up two home runs.

Shane Matheny, Brett Auerbach and Diego Rincones homered for Richmond, all solo shots. Matheny was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Kickeroo hanging up his cleats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News