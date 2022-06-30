Flying Squirrels routed again -- 15-5 -- at Bowie

BOWIE, Md. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels suffered their second consecutive blowout loss Thursday, falling 15-5 to the Bowie Baysox in an Eastern League game.

Richmond was routed 12-1 by Bowie on Wednesday and is now 0-3 to start the second half of the Eastern League season after winning the first-half title and clinching a playoff berth.

Hudson Haskin homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs for Bowie. Cesar Prieto, a day after driving in five runs, plated three more while going 4 for 5. J.D. Mundy homered and drove in three runs. He homered twice Wednesday.

The Double-A debut for Richmond right-hander Ryan Murphy did not go well. He was blasted for nine runs on nine hits and five walks in 3ª innings. He struck out four and gave up two home runs.

Shane Matheny, Brett Auerbach and Diego Rincones homered for Richmond, all solo shots. Matheny was 2 for 5 with three RBIs.