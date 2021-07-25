Flying Squirrels' skid reaches five in loss to RubberDucks

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ losing streak reached five games on Sunday in a 3-2 road loss to the Akron RubberDucks in a series finale.

On Saturday night, Richmond had a four-run lead but lost to Akron 11-6.

The Squirrels (38-34) closed the gap to one run in the ninth on Sunday but fell short. With two outs, Diego Rincones doubled and was replaced by pinch runner Andy Sugilio. Frankie Tostado’s RBI single scored Sugilio and made it 3-2. Ben Krauth entered the game for Akron and collected a strikeout.

The RubberDucks scored three runs in the fifth after Richmond had taken a 1-0 lead when Vince Fernandez led off the second with a double, reached third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Akron answered when Jose Fermin scored on a fielder’s choice with runners at second at third. Will Benson followed with an RBI single, and Steven Kwan added a sacrifice fly.

In Saturday night’s game, Richmond led 4-0 in the second after Brandon Martorano’s leadoff homer and Will Wilson’s three-run shot.