Flying Squirrels win community impact award at winter meetings

Nutzy, the Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot, jokingly checked Thomas Carley’s money box full of donations during his Anthem LemonAid fundraiser to fight cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU in July.

The Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels organization won the 2022 Minor League Baseball CommUNITY Champion Award, MiLB announced Sunday night.

The CommUNITY Champion Award recognizes a team that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within its community and the baseball industry.

The award was presented during the opening night reception and awards program of the Baseball Winter Meetings at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

“Making an impact in the community is a pillar of our organization,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell said in a team release. “We strive to be a valuable community partner and aim to use our platform to make positive impacts in the Richmond region. We are grateful for this recognition from Minor League Baseball and for our community.”

