Flying Squirrels win community impact award at winter meetings

The CommUNITY Champion Award recognizes a team that demonstrates an outstanding, ongoing commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within its community and the baseball industry.

The award was presented during the opening night reception and awards program of the Baseball Winter Meetings at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

“Making an impact in the community is a pillar of our organization,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell said in a team release. “We strive to be a valuable community partner and aim to use our platform to make positive impacts in the Richmond region. We are grateful for this recognition from Minor League Baseball and for our community.”