The Flying Squirrels have added some new, non-traditional, items to this year's ballpark menu. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
Richmond asked Major League Baseball for another year to get a ballpark built.
The city and the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels said they faced a 2025 deadline to open a stadium to replace The Diamond, or risk losing the franchise.
The city acknowledged Monday night that it will not meet that deadline.
The city reached an agreement with the developer for the Diamond District selected seven months ago, and with that Monday night announcement came news of a delay to the ballpark construction process.
“Opening day of the stadium is now projected to be for the beginning of the 2026 season,” per a city release.
According to the city, increased interest rates caused the delay from 2025 to 2026 and “nuanced changes” in the Diamond District project.
“While the project remains the same, the math did not,” per the city release.
Baseball supporters in the region are understandably antsy about this delay and missed deadline. Richmond lost the Triple-A Richmond Braves to Gwinnett County, Ga., following the 2008 season because of the team’s dissatisfaction with The Diamond.
In an April 18 meeting with The Times-Dispatch editorial board, Mayor Levar Stoney said, "We don't foresee the Squirrels leaving. We plan on delivering a state-of-the-art baseball facility for the residents in the city, for the residents of the metro area, and for the franchise."
The Times-Dispatch on Tuesday morning reached out to Peter Woodfork, MLB's senior vice president, minor league operations and development, through text, email and a representative of MLB’s media relations department. Those messages did not immediately lead to contact with Woodfork.
Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, in a statement to The Times-Dispatch on April 11 expressed frustration about the lack of a timeline related to ballpark construction and seemed to sense a coming delay in the process.
“If there isn’t a stadium built that meets prescribed MLB guidelines, is suitable for professional baseball, and is worthy of the great City of Richmond, there will be no Opening Day 2026 in RVA,” DiBella warned.
He could not immediately be reached for additional comment Tuesday morning.
The power to relocate and regulate minor franchises rests solely with MLB, as of 2021. MLB mandated ballpark standards to be met by 2025. The Diamond, which opened in 1985, is not compliant, but the city invested $3.5 million in expanded clubhouses, a new indoor batting cage and other modifications during the offseason to gain MLB’s approval to play there this year.
In September of 2022, the city announced its selection of RVA Diamond Partners as the development team for the Diamond District, a $2.4 billion project that involves about a 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The new ballpark, the development’s projected centerpiece, was included in the Diamond District’s Phase One, in order to meet the 2025 deadline set by MLB.
There still is no ballpark design that the city or developer has made public. The city intends to reach long-term lease agreements with the Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the planned facility.
MLB, the Flying Squirrels and VCU are unlikely to approve any lease agreements without knowledge of the ballpark design. The city also did not attach an estimated ballpark cost when it announced the finalization of the development agreement Monday night.
The city estimated the cost a few years ago at $80 million, but that has substantially increased, said various sources, which could mean significantly higher rental fees than originally anticipated by the Flying Squirrels and VCU.
“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Flying Squirrels, VCU and the city on transforming our current concept ballpark plan into the anchor of this amazing mixed-use project,” Jason Guillot of Thalhimer Realty Partners and RVA Diamond Partners, said in the city’s Monday night release.
The delay from 2025 to 2026 extends the Flying Squirrels’ wait for a new ballpark that was part of the Eastern League franchise’s agreement to come to Richmond from Connecticut before the 2010 season. The former EL president, Joe McEacharn, said he gained assurances from city representatives in 2009 that “steady progress” would be made on a plan for a new ballpark.
The Flying Squirrels initially expected to play at The Diamond for about three years.
From the archives: Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy
2010 Nutzy
Nutzy is introduced at the Byrd on
2/11/2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010 Nutzy
Shay Webb, 2 yrs. old with Nutzy prior to the home-opener of the Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Richmond VA Thurs. April 15, 2010.
MARK GORMUS
2010 Nutzy
Flying Squirrels opener 4/15/10 - Nutzy and fans
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010 Nutzy
Richmond's newest mascot Nutzy has become an instant favorite of fans, and is especially popular with kids because of his quirky stunts like riding a skateboard on top of the dugout, handstands and balancing acts on superbox rails.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010 Nutzy
Richmond's newest mascot Nutzy has become an instant favorite of fans, and is especially popular with kids because of his quirky stunts like riding a skateboard on top of the dugout, handstands and balancing acts on superbox rails.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2010 Nutzy
Erin Freeman coaching Nutzy for the Richmond Symphony Celebrity Maestro concert.
Richmnond Symphony
2010 Nutzy
Dominion VIrginia Power CEO Paul Koonce (left) has his water bottle swiped by Nutzy during the United Way campaign kickoff at the Boys and Girls Club on northside in Richmond on Sept. 16, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2011 Nutzy
Auditions for Nutzy the Flying Squirrel involved Q-94's Kash (left) and The X's Michael Mason (right) as judges and one of the contestants, who was invited to "mix it up" with the two. Nutzy's first birthday was also celebrated with games for kids outside the Diamond, and National Anthem auditions.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2011 Nutzy
Mickey Caramucci, 5 of Richmond, got a kick out of an autograph from Nutzy during his first birthday party at the Diamond on Feb. 12, 2011.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2011 Nutzy
Richmond Flying Squirrels player Roger Kieschnick watches as Nutzy glides from the sky during pregame at The Diamond on Thurs. April 7, 2011.
MARK GORMUS
2011 Nutzy
Jennifer Marshall (right), from Midlothian, photographs Richmond Flying Squirrels' Nutzy and her son Elliott, 2 yrs. old, who dressed up as Nutzy during the first Squirrel-o-ween at The Diamond Sun. Oct. 30, 2011.
MARK GORMUS
2012 Nutzy
Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy, left, lives up to his name as he pretends to autograph the shaved head of Super Bowl champion James Farrior, right, at the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA Friday, April 27, 2012.
BOB BROWN
2012 Nutzy
Shrinidhi Nadgouda (cqbb), 9, gets a high five and a gift bag from Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy, left, at the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA Friday, April 27, 2012.
BOB BROWN
2012 Nutzy
Nutzy the Flying Squirrel waves to fans from his 5th inning perch at the Diamond on May 28, 2012.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2012 Nutzy
Nutzy, the mascot of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, stocks up on peanuts at Martin's Food Market in Richmond, VA Thursday, August 16, 2012.
BOB BROWN
2012 Nutzy
Nutzy, Chris Heston and Nick Liles (right) greet fans and sign autgraphs before their home game on Jul 4, 2012.
DEAN HOFFMEYER
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy throws promotional items to fans during the Squirrels opening night game against New Britain Thursday, April 4, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy gets a high 5 from Rosita Harris being held by Jamie Cooney of the World Pediatric Project during a visit of Squirrels' to the Hospital Hospitality House.
JOE MAHONEY
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy (left) and Richmond Times-Dispatch senior photographer Bob Brown after Brown threw one of the first pitches before the game between Richmond Flying Squirrels and Trenton Thunder at The Diamond in Richmond VA Fri. May 3, 2013.
Mark Gormus
2013 Nutzy
DIAMOND DOGS: Nutzy gets a close look from Livvy an australian shepherd owned by Carolyn and Russell Bishop of PowhatanMonday, May 20, 2013.
JOE MAHONEY
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy, dressed as Uncle Sam in honor of The Fourth of July, waits to take the field during a Richmond Flying Squirrels game at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia on Thursday, July 4, 2013
Zach Gibson
2013 Nutzy
Drew Bowlin chats with Nutzy before a game against Akron at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, July 5, 2013
Zach Gibson
2013 Nutzy
Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer and Nutzy make their way off of The Diamond after Beamer threw the ceremonial first pitch before a Flying Squirrels game in Richmond, Virginia on Friday, July 19, 2013
Zach Gibson
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy donned a Santa hat and beard and on-field emcee Mike Murphy sported an elf suit during the Christmas in July Flying Squirrels' game at the Diamond, 7/21.
JOE MAHONEY
2013 Nutzy
Nutzy dances with two-year-old Henry Edwards of Richmond on top of the Squirrels dugout in between innings as they play the Senators Friday, August 30, 2013.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Nutzy
Colin Ferguson gives a lift to his 2-year-old son Kieran Ferguson so he can meet Nutzy during the Puritan Cleaners' Coat for Kids Drive at the Diamond Saturday, November 9, 2013. His mom Deena Ferguson is on the right
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2013 Nutzy
Richmond Christmas Mother Kathie Markel, right, introduces her grandchild, Dabney Winston, 2, to Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy during a holiday party by Richmond Christmas Mother at Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond on Wednesday, December 18, 2013.
Daniel Sangjib Min
2014 Nutzy
Richmond Flying Squirrels' Nutzy and Hunter Strickland dump water on Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe as he takes the ice bucket challenge prior to the start of the game at The Diamond in Richmond VA Fri. Aug. 22, 2014.
Mark Gormus
2014 Nutzy
Nutzy's grand entrance at Squirrels home opener at the Diamond.
JOE MAHONEY
2014 Nutzy
Responding to World Cup fever, Richmond's Flying Squirrel Nutzy (left, 20 with cape) and Mike Murphy (right, 5, without cape) pose at the Diamond in the soccer-inspired jerseys the Squirrels will wear during an upcoming homestand. The homestand that starts on Monday (6/23) will include a weekend with a promotional schedule dedicated to the World Cup (giving away soccer scarfs and mini-balls, plus Squirrels will wear soccer-style jerseys one game) as the Squirrels try to ride the World Cup wave.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2014 Nutzy
Responding to World Cup fever, Richmond's Flying Squirrel Nutzy (left, 20 with cape) and Mike Murphy (right, 5, without cape) mashup soccer and baseball at the Diamond in soccer-inspired jerseys the Squirrels will wear during an upcoming homestand. The homestand that starts on Monday (6/23) will include a weekend with a promotional schedule dedicated to the World Cup (giving away soccer scarfs and mini-balls, plus Squirrels will wear soccer-style jerseys one game) as the Squirrels ride the World Cup wave.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2014 Nutzy
Responding to World Cup fever, Richmond's Flying Squirrel Nutzy (20) poses at the Diamond in the soccer-inspired jerseys the Squirrels will wear during an upcoming homestand. The homestand that starts on Monday (6/23) will include a weekend with a promotional schedule dedicated to the World Cup (giving away soccer scarfs and mini-balls, plus Squirrels will wear soccer-style jerseys one game) as the Squirrels ride the World Cup wave.
Dean Hoffmeyer
2014 Nutzy
Nutzy works the stadium during the Richmond Flying Squirrels Reading Fightin Phils game at The Diamond in Richmond VA Sun. July 6, 2014.
Mark Gormus
2019 Nutzy
VCU mascot Rodney the Ram and Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy try out electric scooters on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2019 Nutzy
Richmond Christmas Mother April Niamtu is shown with Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy at The Diamond on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2019 Nutzy
Brini Sharpe, 4, and Kamari Stone, 5, both of Henrico, pose for a photo with Richmond Flying Squirrels' mascots, Nutzy and Nutasha, during the annual Squirrel-O-Ween event at The Diamond in Richmond on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20150410_SPO_SQUI_p16
Nutzy arrives at the Diamond in a horse and buggy before the game as the Flying Squirrels take on the Bowie Baysox in their 2015 home opener on 4/9/15
DEAN HOFFMEYER
20150413_SPO_SQUI_DM02
Nutzy bobbleheads are placed for fans at the Diamond in Richmond on Monday, April 13, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20150710_SPO_SQUI_05
Nutzy works the crowd during game between Richmond Flying Squirrels and Harrisburg Senators at The Diamond in Richmond VA Thurs. July 9, 2015.
MARK GORMUS
20150723_SPO_SQUI_DM05
Richmond Flying Squirrels' Nutzy greets children at the Diamond in Richmond on Wednesday, July 22, 2015.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20150826_SPO SQUI_JM01
Richmond manager Jose Alguacil greets Nutzy at The Diamond, Tuesday, August 25, 2015
JOE MAHONEY
20151115_MET_RINK_AWE04
The Flying Squirrels' Nutzy ice skated in West Broad Village on the opening day of The Rink Saturday, November 14, 2015.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20160408_SPO_SQUI_SL
Nutzy relaxes with fans on Thursday April 7, 2016.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
20200328_SPO_NUTZYp03
In 2016, Richmond Flying Squirrels' new mascot Nutasha, right, posed with Nutzy before a game at The Diamond.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20160501_SPO_SQUI_AWE13
Nutzy gives Piersen Norris, a four-year-old who is battling cancer, a high five during the ASK Kourageous Kids Walk at the Diamond Saturday, April 30, 2016, during the Squirrels game against Hartford. On right are (L-R) his parents Bryasan and Troy Norris and his sister Wramsey Norris, age 10.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20160510_MET_WILD
A dog from the Richmond SPCA looks around as Nutasha and Nutzy greet a dog at The Diamond during Bark in the Park night in Richmond VA Mon. May 9, 2016.
Mark Gormus
20160605_SPO_SQUI_AWE13
Nutzy and Nutasha lead swim teams walked around the baseball field for Swim Night at the Diamond before the Squirrels play Harrisburg Saturday June 4, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20160617_SPO_SQUIRRELS_DM03
Richmond Flying Squirrels mascot Nutzy greets first graders of J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, who participate in a ground breaking ceremony for the revitalization of Blackwell Field, in Richmond on Thursday, June 16, 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20160705_SPO_SQUI_KM7
Nutzy dressed patriotically for the Flying Squirrels' game against the Reading Fightin Phils, July 4, 2016
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
20160710_SPO_SQUITOURNEY_02
Richmond Flying Squirrels' Nutzy, Eliezer Zambrano and Jose Casilla watch a game from the CBC Reds dugout as they visted the Flying Squirrels Regional Youth Baseball Tournament at the Ironbridge Sports Complex in Chesterfield County VA Sat. July 9, 2016.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20170226_MET_POLAR_SL
Nutzy gets splashed by Todd "Parney" Parnell vice president, COO and general manager of the Flying Squirrels after they jumped into the pool for the Polar Plunge at Willow Lawn on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. The plunge was to support Special Olympics Virginia's athletes.
SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH
20170427_SPO_SQUI_10
Nutzy and Nutasha greet fans during the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Bowie Baysox game at The Diamond in Richmond VA Wed. April 26, 2017.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20170623_SPO_SQUI_07
Nutzy and Nutasha, shown hanging out with fans during a 2017 game at The Diamond, have played major roles in delivering entertainment to Flying Squirrels supporters.
2017, Times-DISPATCH
20170720_BIZ_WALMART_BB06
Jazmine Henley, left, looks at a picture she just shot of her daughters Mariah, 11, and Zania, 9, with Nutzy and Nutasha from the Richmond Flying Squirrels outside the new Walmart store on Nine Mile Rd. in eastern Henrico County, VA Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The store is the first Walmart Supercenterfor the community.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180621_SPO_SQUI_05
Nutzy entertains during the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Altoona Curve game at The Diamond in Richmond VA Wed. June 20, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180818_SPO_SQUIRRELS_02
Richmond Flying Squirrels' Nutzy entertains during the game against Hartford Yard Goats at the Diamond in Richmond VA Fri. Aug. 17, 2018.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL
Ellen Hagler, 4, of Richmond gives Nutzy a hug during a Squirrels game on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180904_SPO_BASEBALL_SL
Nutzy pulls a prank on vendor Andre Wallace during a game on Wednesday Aug. 29, 2018.
SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190628_SPO_SQUI_03
Nutzy entertains the crowd during the Richmond Flying Squirrels game against Hartford Yard Goats June 27, 2019 at The Diamond in Richmond VA.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190710_SPO_PEPRALLY_AWE05
Nutzy rides a Bolt scooter at One James Center during the Squirrels' pep rally for Eastern League All-Star Week Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20200123_SPO_SQUI_05
Nutzy and Brian Jordan pose for a photo during the Flying Squirrels annual Hot Stove Banquet at the Siegel Center at VCU in Richmond VA Wed. Jan. 22, 2020.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH