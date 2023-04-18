The Richmond Flying Squirrels were able to find energy from the crowd Tuesday despite an 11:05 a.m. start as they celebrated Education Day, where 56 Richmond area schools made The Diamond their classroom for the day and kids of all ages got to learn and witness some records being tied on Tuesday.

Catcher Patrick Bailey tied the franchise record of five hits in a game and helped the Squirrels secure a 15-6 win in an Eastern League series opener against the Erie Seawolves.

He is the 10th Flying Squirrels' player to pick up five hits, one of which was his first home run of the season. Bailey's average is .412. Richmond pounded out 18 hits and drew seven walks.

"It's awesome there have been a lot of people who have come through this place, a lot of really good players and it's an honor to be part of that group," he said.

Erie's Wenceel Perez led off the game with a home run, but Bailey answered in the bottom half with a two-run blast of his own.

In the third inning, with Richmond down 3-2, Bailey responded again with an RBI single. Teammates Tyler Fitzgerald, Carter Aldrete and Riley Mahan added RBI hits to cap off a five-run uprising and extend Richmond's lead to 7-3.

In the fourth inning, Brett Auerbach had a two-run single, and Carter Aldrete added an RBI hit as the Squirrels extended their lead to 10-3.

Even though the Seawolves were able to score a homer at the top of the six, Richmond was able to respond with two runs extending the lead to 14-5.

Richmond added three more runs in the sixth before shortstop Simon Whiteman hit his second home run of the season in the eighth to finish off the scoring.

"Offensively so far we have been doing a really good job, and we just all came together and really had a nice day," Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said.

In addition to his five hits, Bailey added three RBIs and three runs. Auerbach and Aldrete each finished 3 for 5, with Auerbach driving in three runs and Aldrete two.

"It was a good game offensively, and the pitchers did a good job of getting strikes," Bailey said. "We put together some really good at bats and when the pitchers weren't throwing strikes we were taking our walks and when they were throwing it over the plate we were doing a good job of doing damage."

Four Richmond pitchers tallied 11 strikeouts. Evan Gates (1-1) picked up the win with 1⅓ scoreless innings of relief.

Pelfrey also said that this game was a little revenge game from last year's playoff series where the Squirrels were beaten by the Seawolves.

"We just wanted to show them that we came to play again this year," he said.

Not only did they want to show Erie that they came to play this year, but there was also extra excitement to be playing in front of not just Richmond, but future generations of baseball players.

"Our guys came out excited, and we love playing in Richmond," Pelfrey said. "I think most of the guys here were in their (the kids) shoes 10-12 years ago watching professional baseball players play at some level, and I think they get to relive that a little bit but the best part is they (the kids) don't care if we're winning or losing, they're going to be loud and cheering and make noise, which helps drown out some of the bad things as a player."

Pelfrey said it was also cool to see that kids were exposed to players making mistakes because they can tell their parents that they made the same mistake but also learn how to get better despite it.