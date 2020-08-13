Eastern League president expresses confidence that Richmond will remain Double-A

The president of the Eastern League, Joe McEacharn, said Thursday that his level of confidence that Richmond will remain a member of the Double-A league is “very high,” and suggested that the working relationship between the Flying Squirrels and the San Francisco Giants is likely to continue.
On both of those fronts, there has been uncertainty and speculation because of the Sept. 30 expiration of the current Professional Baseball Agreement, which defines the relationship between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball. The new deal is expected to bring significantly more control for MLB organizations over the minors, and pair major league teams with minor league affiliates that, in most cases, are relatively close geographically.
McEacharn, the EL president since 2003, said he has received “no indications” that Richmond would shift classification levels, though he acknowledged that there could be changes in leagues, including the EL. McEacharn said Binghamton’s place in the EL is not certain.
In past years, individual big league teams and minor league affiliates agreed to two- or four-year player-development contracts independent of significant MLB oversight.
“There’s a strong expectation, accepted by almost everyone at this point, that Major League Baseball is very, very adamant that they want to manage the affiliation process,” said McEacharn. “They want more stability. They want geographical unions that make sense. They also want to maintain those relationships that are very strong and that major league clubs prefer.”
The Double-A franchise now in Richmond was previously based in Norwich, Conn., and has been affiliated with the Giants since 2003. It moved to Richmond before the 2010 season. As the minor leagues are currently structured, the closest Double-A league to the West Coast is the Texas League.
MLB “is listening to their member clubs,” said McEacharn. “If their member clubs come in and say, ‘This is what we want, and this is where we want to be,’ then there’s a very strong likelihood that those relationships will maintain. Frankly, the minor league clubs are going to have less say.”
The Double-A team in Harrisburg, Pa., has been affiliated with the Montreal Expos and then the Washington Nationals (whom the Expos became) since 1991. The Nationals' Triple-A team for the past two years has been in Fresno, Calif.
The current player-development contract connecting the Giants and Squirrels ends this year.
Because of the absence of a deal between MLB and the minors beyond September, it still hasn’t been determined when the EL will start in 2021, or how many games league members will play. There will be reduced travel, per guidelines from MLB, according to McEacharn. For instance, look for more Richmond games against Bowie and Harrisburg, and fewer against Akron and Portland.
Improved minor league stadiums are also one of MLB’s desires. That may help Richmond’s plan for a new stadium by exerting another level of influence, according to McEacharn. The Diamond, which opened in 1985, lacks comfortable dressing areas, coaches' rooms, a lounge, a kitchen, a modern workout area and a video/computer room, plus accommodations for female staffers and other amenities that MLB wants for minor league franchises.
“Major League Baseball is no longer willing to accept substandard facilities,” said McEacharn. “There may be grace periods. ‘You’re going to keep your Double-A team (for now), but we’re going to revisit that’ in three years, five years, whatever it may be. And if something isn’t done, you’re going to be in jeopardy.”
In collaboration with the Flying Squirrels, Virginia Commonwealth University is involved in the potential construction of a ballpark that would be the primary piece of a "VCU Athletics Village," built on 20 acres of state land adjacent to The Diamond, with most of the complex across Hermitage Road. The Flying Squirrels likely would lease the stadium from VCU, which has not said if contributions from area jurisdictions would be part of the financing package.
The site's core is occupied by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters, which is moving to Hanover County with a tentative opening date of late next summer.
“The powers that be remain positive,” McEacharn said, speaking of those behind the plan for a new ballpark. “Things are continuing to move.”
