Eastern League president expresses confidence that Richmond will remain Double-A

The Double-A franchise now in Richmond was previously based in Norwich, Conn., and has been affiliated with the Giants since 2003. It moved to Richmond before the 2010 season. As the minor leagues are currently structured, the closest Double-A league to the West Coast is the Texas League.

MLB “is listening to their member clubs,” said McEacharn. “If their member clubs come in and say, ‘This is what we want, and this is where we want to be,’ then there’s a very strong likelihood that those relationships will maintain. Frankly, the minor league clubs are going to have less say.”

The Double-A team in Harrisburg, Pa., has been affiliated with the Montreal Expos and then the Washington Nationals (whom the Expos became) since 1991. The Nationals' Triple-A team for the past two years has been in Fresno, Calif.

The current player-development contract connecting the Giants and Squirrels ends this year.

Because of the absence of a deal between MLB and the minors beyond September, it still hasn’t been determined when the EL will start in 2021, or how many games league members will play. There will be reduced travel, per guidelines from MLB, according to McEacharn. For instance, look for more Richmond games against Bowie and Harrisburg, and fewer against Akron and Portland.