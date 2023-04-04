Returning Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Tyler Fitzgerald walked out of The Diamond’s home clubhouse Tuesday morning, down a short tunnel, and into the first-base dugout, where Todd Parnell sat.

“Fitzy!” yelled Parnell, the Double-A franchise’s CEO.

“Parn!” Fitzgerald yelled back.

They sounded like old friends reuniting after months of unwelcomed separation, which is exactly how Parnell wants it.

The Flying Squirrels have returned to Richmond. Most arrived Monday from Arizona and San Francisco Giants' spring training to get their housing straight and prepare for Friday night's sold-out season opener at The Diamond, against Reading. The Giants’ Double-A club held a workout Tuesday.

Before that loose practice, players sat in their dressing quarters at a team meeting and listened to the message presented Dennis Pelfrey, who on Friday begins his second season as Richmond manager.

“I think really it’s hard to put into words what this place really is until you get here,” said Pelfrey. “I tried to do the best I could. I think the guys probably got tired of me talking about it that last week of spring training, about expecting the atmosphere to be really, really good, loud engagement by the fans, things that most of the guys, if they haven’t been here, have never really experienced, I’m sure.

“Because most places aren’t like this.”

The Flying Squirrels come of a 2022 season during which they led Double-A in total attendance (406,560) and average attendance (6,160) for the first time, in a stadium that opened in 1985. Among all minor league franchises, the Flying Squirrels ranked No. 15 in average home attendance.

“Like Squirrels before them, (last) year’s team loved playing in Richmond. That’s not because our facilities have been so great. It’s because we live and work in a burgeoning, friendly, diverse, and culturally rich city,” Parnell and Lou DiBella, the franchise’s president and managing general partner, whote to fans in an open letter following the 2022 season.

Friday night’s game is the 13th consecutive year the Flying Squirrels will be sold out on opening night.

“I don’t know of anybody in America that can say – they might be out there but I haven’t found them yet – that can say they’ve sold out 13 straight opening nights,” said Parnell. “And the fact that we did it in faster fashion (announced the sell-out on March 23) than any other year except for the inaugural year of 2010, I think that speaks volumes about a lot of things.”

It confirms to Parnell that fans in general want to get back to The Diamond and enjoy the team's play and game day environment, how group sales have rebounded since dipping during seasons affected by the pandemic, and how the Flying Squirrels carry momentum from an active offseason in the community.

“The fans are engaged. They know what’s going on. They’re into the games,” said Pelfrey. “They’re going to let us know if we’re doing bad and they’re going to let us know when we’re doing well. That’s something that’s really cool to see and it helps prepare (players) for the big leagues when they get there because it’s going to be a similar type atmosphere.”

Parnell, who has been with the franchise since it arrived in Richmond during fall of 2009, also meets with the team before it plays its opener.

“Our goal as a front office staff is to welcome them in a way they’ve never been welcomed before, make them a part of our family and tell them we want to take care of them like they’ve never been taken care of before,” he said. “We want guys who go to the big leagues and Triple-A that say Richmond is the best place, and their favorite place, they’ve ever played.”

About $3.5 million in upgrades, paid for by the city, were needed at The Diamond during the offseason as Richmond drove toward compliance with Major League Baseball guidelines that are now applicable throughout the minor leagues. Tuesday morning, work continued underneath the stands, where a second batting cage was built and clubhouses were expanded.

That only improves the players’ experience, Pelfrey pointed out, and he said he reminded them of the investment Richmond made to help their development in the Giants’ system.

“I’m glad to be back,” said Pelfrey. “I can’t say enough how awesome this place is, the atmosphere. Just from the first day I got (back), it felt like we never left. There’s a lot of buzz going around the stadium, a lot of work going on, everybody getting prepared for opening night.

“I can’t say enough nice things about being here.”